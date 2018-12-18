Cellist Stéphane Tétrault was only 12 when he made his debut with the McGill Chamber Orchestra and now at 25 he is returning to the concert stage to play some of the pieces he performed then.

There is one difference: He now performs with a Stradivarius cello purchased for him by the late philanthropist and music lover Jacqueline Desmarais, and formerly played by veteran cellist Bernard Greenhouse.

The concert is Jan. 19, 7:30pm, at Bourgie Hall and opens with Alexander Brott’s Arabesque, followed by Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings Op. 48, Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky, by Anton Young cellist & violinist star at MCO Arensky, and Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33.

Another young musician, Canadian violin virtuoso Alexandre Da Costa, has selected works from the Romantic opera repertoire, for his performance with the MCO on Feb. 9, 7:30pm at Bourgie Hall. He plays a 1701 Stradivarius.

He opens with an excerpt from Der Rosenkavalier by Richard Strauss, and continues with five pieces by Richard Wagner: Siegfried Fantasie and Parsifal Fantasie, both in Paraphrase formats, the Tannhäuser Romance, Meistersinger Preislied, and Walküre Liebeslied. $10-$55. Info and tickets: 514-487-5190