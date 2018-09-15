Yiddish Production and Broadway Musical open Segal Centre season

Yiddish language theatre returns to the Montreal stage next month with the reprise of A Bintel Brief, one of the all-time favourite plays of the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre troupe.

The title means a bundle of letters, and is based on a letter to the editor of the Forverts newspaper in New York City, a favourite forum for newly arrived Jewish immigrants to North America.

Told through a mix of comedy, drama, and song, the script reflects the concerns and hopes of newcomers to the golden land, for whom life was often full of trials and disappointments.

These stories are very much part of the current desires of immigrants to fit in, to prosper, and to achieve harmony when adapting to a new language, culture, and social fabric. Director is Michelle Heisler.

The play kicks off Oct. 14 with a 2 pm matinee and 7 pm performance, followed by shows Oct. 15, 16, 17, 18., and ends Oct. 21 with another 2 pm matinee and evening show at 7 pm.

The play is in Yiddish, and there are supertitles in English and French.

Performances are in The Studio, so seating is limited and tickets should be purchased ahead of time.

Opening Oct. 7 and running for three weeks is the award-winning musical Once. It plays in the Segal’s main venue, now called the Sylvan Adams Theatre for 24 performances, including five matinees.

It is directed by Andrew Shaver, based on a book by Enda Walsh, with musican and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, and based on the film by John Carney. Annie St-Pierre is choreographer and David Terriault music director.

The film was brilliant, an engaging and heart-felt story, laced with

great music.

It is set on the streets of Dublin where an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their love of music.

Friendship turns into love, and how it plays out is what made the Broadway show such a hit.

Info and tickets: segalcentre.org