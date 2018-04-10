Yiddish musical Once There was a Melody comes to Segal Centre

A Yiddish version of the Israeli musical hit, Once There was a Melody, is being presented by the Dora Wasserman Theatre from April 15 to 19 at the Segal Centre, 5170 Côte St. Catherine.

It is a montage of songs and stories exploring the emotional side of the spiritual journey that is part of life for those who follow the path of Hasidism.

It posits the idea that you don’t have to be a great scholar to get to heaven, as long as your motives are pure and you put your heart into your observance. And that includes tasty food and song.

Dan Almagor wrote the original and the late Montreal Yiddish scholar Shimshon Dunsky translated it from the Hebrew. First performed here in 1971, it became a huge success and played later at several locations in Canada and the US.

The current production is a staged reading in Yiddish, with English supertitles and songs in Yiddish and Hebrew. It stars younger theatre members, and such veterans as Abe Fuks, Fishel Goldig, Edit Kuper, and Betty Kis-Marer.

It is on for five performances, with a 2 pm matinee Sunday April 15 and a show later that day at 7 pm. It continues April 16,18, and 19 at 8 pm.

Tickets cost $36. They may be purchased by calling 514-739-7944 or online at tickets.segalcentre.org