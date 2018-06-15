Yiddish Ghetto songs celebrated at Segal

A special concert and CD launch of a new recording of Yiddish Ghetto Songs by Montreal musicians takes place June 21 at 8 pm at the Studio of the Segal Centre, 5170 Côte Ste. Catherine, in partnership with the Montreal Holocaust Museum.

Holocaust survivor Sidney Zoltak initiated the project and is among the singers on the album, all veteran members of the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre. They include Raizel Candib, Fishel Goldig, Aron Gonshor, Bronna Levy, Burney Lieberman, Lisa Rubin, Sam Stein, and Judy Stauber. Nick Burgess, a veteran of Yiddish theatre productions, is the musical director.

Edit Kuper wrote the booklet that accompanies the CD. The composition and performance of music during the war reflect suffering and loss as well as hopes and dreams, resilience and resistance, love and loss. These songs reflect the desire to live and determination to withstand unbearable oppression in the ghettos, slave labour camps, and among the partisans.

They include Makh Tsu Di Eygelekh (Close Your Eyes), by Isaiah Shpigl and Dovid Beyglman, Unter Dayne Vayse Shtern (Under Your White Stars), by Avrom Sutskever and Avrom Brudño, and Zog Nit Keynmol, (Never Say this is the End of the Road), the Partisan Hymn by Hirsh Glick, based on a melody by Dimitri Pokrass. Tickets are $15, with CD $30.

For tickets: segalcentre.org or 514-739-7944