A (w)rap to Leonard Cohen

You gave us your words, you gave us your songs
The music lives on, their melodies strong
The Sisters of Mercy, Marianne, and Suzanne Part of our family, these women of Our Man
You moved through life in search of the light
From the family home in Westmount
You found your comfort just off The Main
At McGill you were ready to tackle the divine
Knighted a poet, your words thought sublime
Irving Layton called you Leonardo
A lyrical Da Vinci, he prophesized you’d go
And live forever – you said you’d take it slow
You rocked with your observations
Made us think about limitations
In your quest for
Nirvana, love, a measure of peace
You saw a world needing repair, in its folds a crease
And you sang
“There’s a crack, a crack in everything
That’s how the light gets in”
Your words a call to prayer
On a mountain or a temple
As you wrote “in the deeper silence, when the crickets hesitate”
There’s no heart as whole as a broken heart
Rabbi Nachman of Braslav told the world where to start
This you understood — you said all that’s left
Is to pray for the possibility of prayer Leonard your roots ran deep
You reveled in being a thoughtful Jew
You wrestled with God
Saw the light in Jesus too
‘Blessed are the poor, blessed are the meek’
Was part of the holiness you would seek
That unreachable state of grace, the divine
In all shapes, visceral and sublime
When enemy cannons forced Israel to retreat
And the cloud of defeat loomed in the October heat
You rushed to offer help, to nurture, to sustain
And they asked for your songs to ease the pain
You were shocked by what transpired
And so you wrote Who by Fire
When the end was near you called out clear – Hineni, Hineni, I’m ready My Lord, I am here Sanctify, magnify chant thy holy name – no voice of fear
As you quoted the Mourner’s Kaddish for all to hear
As you said so well: Let it Be Your Will