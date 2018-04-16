Word Nerd: In the art of punning, ‘Shakespeare was great shakes, without peer’

English literature can boast of some prolific literary punsters such as Lewis Carroll, Oscar Wilde and James Joyce but one name stands far above these illustrious writers – William Shakespeare.

Not everyone, however, appreciated the bard’s puns. Lexicographer Samuel Johnson said that “a quibble was to Shakespeare his fatal Cleopatra for which he lost the world and was content to do so.” In his A Dictionary of the English Language (1755), Johnson describes a punster as a “low wit who endeavours at reputation by double meaning.” Samuel Coleridge, on the other hand, was much more understanding of Shakespeare’s penchant to pun and stated that “a pun, if congruous with the feeling of a scene is not only allowable…but oftentimes the most effective intensive of passions.”

One study uncovered 3000 puns in the Bard’s works, with an average of 78 puns per play. Many of these occur at climactic moments. In Macbeth, after Macbeth has offed the King, Lady Macbeth displays a lucid dispassion when she avers, “I’ll gild the faces of the grooms withal. For it must seem their guilt.” At the beginning of Julius Caesar, the cobbler says he is a “saver of lost soles,” and if they are in danger, he re-covers them.” In Romeo and Juliet, the dying Mercutio exits stage left with this vaudevillian pun: “Ask for me tomorrow and you shall find me a grave man.”

Even noble Hamlet can’t forgo expiring without the pun “the rest is silence,” proving the maxim that “Dying is easy, comedy is hard.”

Most of the witty wordplay in Shakespeare is wanton and somewhat aggressive. The liveliest exchanges are between lovers who fight their way to the altar where the wordplay is usually both seductive and initially hostile. Shakespeare’s puns can also be quite lewd. Some of the bawdiness occurs in seemingly innocuous phrases like “too much of a good thing,” spoken by Rosalind to Orlando in As You Like It. In Shakespeare’s day, “thing” was a common euphemism for genitalia.

Some scholars see sexual allusions everywhere. Frankie Rubinstein in Dictionary of Shakespeare’s Sexual Puns and their Significance claims that the following words all have sexual connotations: “abhor,” “abominable,” “abuse,” “access,” “accommodate,” “acorn,” “acquaint,” and we’re not even one-quarter through the letter A! Rubinstein tells us that in Elizabethan vernacular, the word “surgeon” refers to the treatment of venereal disease, and thus it was not shoes that were being mended, but the bottoms of whores.

In Hamlet, the Prince refers to Polonius as a “fishmonger” and is angry because he believes Polonius is responsible for Ophelia rejecting him. The term “fish” was used in the sixteenth century as an off-colour allusion to a woman. Hence, Hamlet is essentially calling Polonius a pimp.

Many of Shakespeare’s puns would nowadays be considered groaners.

On the other hand, the fact that so many people enjoy bad puns shows that they serve a purpose and even contribute to a sense of community, for they transcend class distinctions. One should remember that Shakespeare is also employing them as a device to release tension in an audience.

Puns also serve an important psychological function as a denial of anxiety. Shakespearean characters use puns in this manner, none more so than Hamlet.

In Shakespeare`s Wordplay, Molly Mahood writes that at times “Hamlet’s wordplay does double duty by both masking his hostility towards Claudius and affording him a safety-valve for his bitterness at his mother’s guilt.” Prince Hamlet is forced to quibble and speak in ambiguous language lest he utter something overtly treasonous.

The first encounter of Hamlet and Claudius highlights Hamlet’s clever use of words. Claudius tries to placate Hamlet by addressing him as “my Cosin Hamlet, and my sonne.” Hamlet then quips, “A little more than kin, and lesse than kind.” Here, “kind” possesses at least three meaning. It could be implying that Claudius is less than a direct blood relation or referring to his ancestral stock. “Kind” also meant “natural” and Hamlet could be alluding to Claudius’s unnatural lust. And of course, “kind” in Shakespeare’s era also had the modern sense of “considerate.”

In addition, since Hamlet is in many ways an elaborate detective story, many of the utterances by other characters are deliberately ambiguous, making it difficult for an audience to detect their intent. Hence, in the ghost scene Horatio says that he fears that the apparition “bodes some strange eruptions to our state.” The “eruptions” can refer to a possible invasion to the “state” of Denmark by Norway or how regicide has disrupted the natural “state” of life.

Prof Victor Margolin expressed the immortal Bard’s dominance in punning thus: “‘Tis said that in the art of punning, Shakespeare was great shakes and without peer.”