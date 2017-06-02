WI Community celebrates National Volunteer Week and VWI’s 50th Anniversary

Celebrating 50 years of service, Volunteer West Island recognized 50 Outstanding Volunteers, among the many who make a difference in that area.

With some 100 nominations from local community groups, non-profit organizations, municipalities, schools, healthcare facilities, associations and foundations, 50 candidates were selected to represent the landscape of volunteers across the West Island and Lachine.

They are people of all ages and varying backgrounds, but with one common thread – their commitment and endless work help build a better community and improve the quality of life for others.

With more than 300 guests attending the festivities on April 24 at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre, VWI’s anniversary celebration kicked off with guest speakers including Fimba Tankoano, Fédération des centres d’action bénévole du Québec, Alison Stevens of Volunteer Canada, and Frank Baylis, MP for Pierrefonds-Dollard, who presented a congratulatory letter on behalf of Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

“It’s a proud moment for us to celebrate our 50th anniversary with such distinguished guests, supporters, and our 50 Outstanding Volunteers representing the West Island Community during National Volunteer Week,” said Lynda Barrett, Executive Director, Volunteer West Island.

Volunteer West Island’s recruits, trains, and refers volunteers to non-profit community organizations in the West Island. They also help seniors remain autonomous, breaking their isolation by developing and implementing social activities and services, including volunteer-driven programs such as Meals on Wheels and the Seniors Café.

“The volunteers’ dedication and accomplishments are inspirational,” Barrett said. “They help build a better community and improve the quality of life for all of us in the West Island.”

Info: cabvwi.org