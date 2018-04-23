WI Citizen Advocacy seeks volunteers to change lives

A kindhearted English and Italian speaking Ile-Bizard resident in her 60s would like to share time with a woman who could accompany her for shopping and errands. She would love to go out for coffee. She is a good listener and a pleasure to be around!

•••

A lovely Gujarati and Hindi speaking couple in their 80s residing in Pierrefonds would benefit from a volunteer to help with shopping and errands. If you speak either of these languages, you could have a positive impact on their lives.

•••

An easygoing French and Arabic speaking woman in her 70s who resides in D.D.O. would love to share conversation with a woman. She has mobility issues but would like to go on social outings or musical events.

•••

A sociable 80 something Pierrefonds resident with low vision who is a former teacher would love to share time with woman who can engage her in conversation. She is funny, positive and optimistic.

•••

A compassionate Pointe Claire resident in her 80s would benefit from a female volunteer to visit her or have coffee out. This lovely lady will make you smile!

•••

A woman who resides in the Dorval would benefit from a female volunteer who can offer her accompaniment to shop for groceries. She would be happy to have a coffee or lunch out.

•••

A former speech pathologist in her 80s who resides in Dorval would appreciate a female volunteer who can offer her accompaniment to shop for groceries and go out for coffee.

If you want to make a difference in the lives of these West Island residents, call 514-694-5850.