What’s happening in Montreal in March and April

BAZAARS

Marie Claret Church • March 10–11

Fri. 8am–5pm and Sat. 8am–3pm. 10,680 Larose, near Henri Bourassa. Resto on premises.

450-978-4033

Vincent Marie Strambi Church • March 23–24–25

Thurs. 9am–5pm, Fri. 9am–6pm, and

Sat. 9am–3pm. 10135 Armand-Lavergne St.

Tables for rent.

514-322-6746

St. Charles Church • March 31

Fri. 9am–5pm.

2115 Centre St, Pointe St-Charles.

Tables for rent.

514-932-5335

St. Zotique Church • April 1–2

Sat. 9am–5pm and Sun. 9am–4pm, 4565 Notre-Dame W, in St-Henri. Restaurant. Tables for rent. 514-937-2843

CLUBS

Helvetia Seniors • March 14

11am – 2pm

Restaurant Portovino, 5475 Jockeys. Joseph Schmidt will speak on Joyful Forgetfulness,

followed by lunch.

450-687-5256.

EVENTS

25th Anniversary of Westmount Book Fair

Sat. March 11 10am – 5pm

Eclectic selections of books, maps, prints, historical documents and ephemera of all kinds, in English and French (and more!) Something for lovers of any genre.

Centre Greene, 1090 Green near Dorchester. $3, free for children under 10.

514-935-9581

West Island Community Fundraiser

Thurs. March 16 6pm – 10pm

West Island Wine, Beer and Spirits Show to benefit West Island Community Shares at Holiday Inn Pointe-Claire, 6700 Trans Canada Hwy. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Info:

westislandwineshow.com or 514-695-8694, #106

Volunteer Opportunity with CLSC

March 30–31

West-Central CLSC is looking for volunteers for its long-term senior care facilities to aid with recreational activities, friendly visits, medical escorts, and meal assistance, as well as in the reception area.

French & English necessary, and interpersonal skills. Two information meetings; Thurs, March 30 at 1:00pm, and Fri, March 31 at 9:30.

6484 Monkland Ave

514-484-7878

St. Patrick’s Art Group Show

Sun. April 23

1:30pm – 4:30pm

Watercolours, Wine and Cheese served.

6767 Côte St. Luc Rd.

514-481-9609

MUSIC

Columbia Jazz Concert • March 18

Music by Duke Ellington, Dizzie Gillespie, Pat Metheny, and John Scofield. Original compositions written as tributes to great jazz guitarists.

St. Columba by the Lake, 11 Rodney Ave,

Pointe-Claire.

$15 donation, free for children.

514-364-3027 or 514-697-8015.

Ladies Morning Musical Club • March 19

Christian Blackshaw performs Mozart, Schumann, and Liszt at 3:30pm at Pollack Hall, 555 Sherbrooke W.

Tickets available by phone or e-mail till 1pm on Friday preceding concert or at Pollack Hall box office one hour before. $45.

Cash only at the concert hall.

514-932-6796

THEATRE

Dawson Theatre Studio • March 8-11

The Hands of its Enemy by Mark Medoff, directed by Winston Sutton at 8pm at 2000 Atwater.

No reservations necessary.

The lobby will open one hour before show time. Admission is Pay What You Can (suggested donation $5.)

514-931-5000

Dorval-Strathmore United

April 1-29

Steve Gillam, church minister, has written and directed this space thriller, Murder on the

Bluenose to Valdor 11. The year is 2236 and the Intergalactic Alliance mission is to settle a new colony on Valdor 11. Cast includes congregation members and Lakeshore Players. The evening includes a four-course meal and lots of laughs.

Five Performances: April 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. Doors open at 6pm. Show starts promptly at 6:30pm. $40 ($35. seniors & students) includes dinner and show. Reserved seating only. 310 Brookhaven, Dorval.

More information and to book tickets: 514-631-9879. When ordering tickets, advise of any dietary restrictions or food allergies.

TALKS & WORKSHOPS

Westmount Historical Association

Thurs. March 16 7pm – 9pm

Nicolas Paquin will speak about his novel Ross Eveleigh Johnson: From Westmount to Eternity and how he found inspiration in the life of this Royal Canadian Air Force pilot who was killed in World War II.

Westmount Public Library

4574 Sherbrooke W. Admission: free for members; $5 for non-members at the door westmounthistorical.org 514-989-5510

Atwater Library Events

Thurs. March 9 at 12:30 pm

Atwater Library Lunchtime Series: Sarah Lolley, 2017 CBC/QWF writer-in-residence, discusses her passion to write and to conquer cryptic crosswords. Donations

requested.

Thurs. March 16 at 12:30 pm

Atwater Library Lunchtime Series: St. Patrick’s Day celebration with five-piece band Dragún Bán performing a program of traditional Celtic and Celtic-inspired music. Donations. 1200 Atwater.

Creative Social Centre Events and Classes

Just Play Music Class

Making music without an instrument, led by innovative musician Gretchen Schwarz. Every Monday, 2pm–4pm. $5 per class.

Love of Art.

Wednesdays, 1pm–3pm.

Drawing and painting class with Miriam Cohen. $10 per class.

Folk and Line Dancing.

Mondays, 11am – 12pm.

$7 for members, $8 for non-members.

Annual Purim party!

Monday, March 13, 1pm–3pm.

Enjoy Hamentashen (pastry filled with prunes, apricots, or poppy seeds) and fun.

5237 Clanranald Av, Montreal.

514-488-0907