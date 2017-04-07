Whats Happening in Montreal in April and May

BAZAARS

Artisan Fair & Book Sale • Sat. April 8

10 am – 3 pm: Sponsored by the Girl Guides, at Summerlea United Church, 225 50th Avenue in Lachine with 35 artisans.

Info: 514-637-7605 or 514-634-2651

Lachine Legion Spring Bazaar • April 8 & 9

9am – 3pm: Lachine Legion Br. 85/90, 3015 Henri Dunant. Artisan items.

Polish Bazaar • April 22 & 23

Saturday, 9am – 6pm & Sunday, 9am – 5pm at St-Antonin Church, 5361 Snowdon Ave, Snowdon Metro. Traditional Polish dishes and desserts, amber and handmade jewellery, folk art, books, and cosmetics. Fundraiser for the Committee for Relief to Children and Seniors with disabilities. Info: 514-808-2570

CLUBS

Helvetia Seniors • Tues. April 11

11am to 2pm: Meeting at Restaurant Portovino, 5475 des Jockeys. celebrating 14th anniversary with a surprise event and a lunch to follow.

Info: 450-687-5256

Women’s Art Society • April 18 & 25

April 18: Dawn Tyler Watson, a Montreal Jazz & Blues Vocalist.

April 25: Caroline Lindsay Hart, Concordia

Professor of Painting and Drawing. New members welcome. Men included. Both events Tuesdays 1:30 to 2:30pm at McCord Museum, 690 Sherbrooke W. Non-members $10. 514-495-3701

EVENTS

Horizon Community Brunch • Sun. April 16

10:30am – 2pm: Châteauguay Horizon Community Association’s Spring Brunch: Caribbean Style. $20. Children $8. Maison de Jeunesse, 180 Mercier, Châteauguay (behind the library).

Tickets: 450-692-1962 or 450-699-0451

West Island Advocacy Wine Tasting

Thurs. April 20

6:30pm: In the Spirit of Advocacy at Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre, 1335 Lakeshore Blvd. Dorval. WICA support to vulnerable community members. Tickets $100. To reserve: 514-694-5850.

Lakeshore Association of Artists • April 21 – 23

Spring Art Exhibition in collaboration with Nova West Island: Vernissage April 21, 7 to 9:30 pm; Exhibition on April 22 & 23, 10 am to 5 pm. Tickets: $3, $5 for 2; Fritz Farm, 20477 Lakeshore, Baie d’Urfé. 514-695-8335 # 212

Westmount Library Poetry Month Event

Sunday, April 23

2 – 4pm at Victoria Hall in Westmount: poetry, pastry, Wine & cheese.

Lakeshore Women’s Club • Wed. April 26

6:30-9pm: A Closet Full of Clothes & Nothing to Wear! with image and style consultant, Kathryn Mademann at Beaconsfield Golf Club, 49 Golf Ave, Pointe Claire, $35 with refreshments.

Proceeds to MLUWC Scholarship Fund.

RSVP 514-683-5685 / 514-637-9598

Saint Columba 100th Gala • Thurs. April 27

Dinner and Concert 6 – 11pm: Sixth annual fundraising gala to support community programming for all ages in Pointe-Saint-Charles, featuring Canadian soul diva Sylvie DesGroseilliers

accompanied by a three-piece band. MC: CTV news reporter Caroline Van Vlaardingen. Théâtre Paradoxe, 5959 Monk. $125 ($95 tax receipt) for cocktails, dinner and show; $25 for show only (balcony, general admission at 8:30pm).

Tickets: saintcolumbahouse.org/latest-news/

Lunch & Learn with Rita Briansky • Sat. April 22

12:30 pm: This artist describes the difficulties she and her family encountered after emigrating from Poland and her later return visit to her birthplace. Free. Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom

4100 Sherbrooke St W.

Sundays at the Shaar • Sun. April 23

Noon: Yael Halevi-Wise, Prof. of Contemporay Literature and Jewish Studies at McGill U speaks on A.B. Yeshoshua, Israeli author. $5. Followed by lunch.

To reserve: 514-937-9474 ext. 139

Victor and Sheila Goldbloom Symposium • Sun. April 30

2 – 4pm: Imagining Tomorrow —Lessons from Indigenous Youth on challenges facing Indigenous youth, initiatives and projects directed by them.

Speakers: Geoff Kelley, Quebec Minister for Native Affairs; Jason Edward Lewis, Concordia professor who directs the Aboriginal Territories in Cyberspace research network and the Initiative for Indigenous Futures; Nakuset Sohkisiwin, a Cree from Lac La Ronge, Saskatchewan, Executive Director of the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and the co-president of the Montreal Urban Aboriginal Community Strategy Network. Moderator: Prof. Shauna Van Praagh, McGill U Faculty of Law. Free. RSVP to sari@templemontreal.ca. Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom 4100 Sherbrooke W, Westmount

Cummings Centre Events

Fine Arts Exhibition, Garden of the Senses, at 5700 Westbury Ave. Vernissage 4:30 – 6:30pm, Tuesday, April 25 and exhibition continues 9:30 am – 4:30 pm, Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 9:30 am – 12 pm. Gift items, framed paintings, sculptures.

514-342-1234 # 7250

Parkinson’s Medication & You Presented by Cummings Centre with Parkinson Canada.

Discover how the drugs work, about dosing, interactions and side effects. Keynote presentation by Tejal Patel, Assistant Clinical Professor, School of Pharmacy, U of Waterloo. 10:30 am – 3 pm, Wednesday, April 26 at Gelber Conference Centre, 5700 Westbury Ave. $35 individual/ $60 individual and caregiver / $40 professional. Box lunch included.

To register: 514-342-1234 #7201

Atwater Library Events

Thurs. April 27 at 12:30 pm

Author François Rémillard and photographer Brian Merrett present their new book Belles demeures

historiques de l’île de Montréal.

Thurs. April 27 at 7pm

Atwater Poetry Project

Readings by Garry Thomas Morse, Norman Nawrocki, and Janet Rogers.

All events at Atwater Library, 1200 Atwater corner Ste. Catherine.

Atwater Metro. Donations requested at all events. Info: 514-935-7344

PERFORMANCE

Balconville at Hudson Players Club • till April 16

Directed by Glen Robinson. Performances at the Hudson Village

Theatre, 28 Wharf Rd, till April 16. $25, seniors $22, available online. Reservations at Box Office:

438-923-6828.

Union Church Cabaret du chat noir • Sat. April 22

Cabaret entertainment to celebrate the arrival of Spring. Eclectic fare includes French chansons, Broadway show tunes, opera choruses, comedy skits and parodies. The theme is “cats” and part of proceeds go to CASCA, a cat shelter in Vaudreuil-Dorion. 24 Maple,

Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Info: 514-453-7103

Church of St. Columba Concert • Sat. April 29

7:30pm: The Last Curlew, inspired by the environmental novel by Canadian naturalist Fred Bodsworth, follows the 14,000 km migration of the critically endangered Eskimo Curlew. 11 Rodney Avenue, Pointe-Claire. Suggested donation: $15 (childrenfree) Info: 514-364-3027 or 514-697-8015. Portion of the

donations will support Youth Unlimited La Corde – Pierrefonds offering meals and after-school programs to elementary schools.