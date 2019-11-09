What’s happening in November in Montreal

St. Mary’s Auxiliary Fall Fair Nov. 7

Annual Fall Fair Thurs., 9:30 to 3:30. in (B-309), 3830 Lacombe Ave.

Summerlea United Church Book Sale Nov. 8 & 9

Fri. 10–6 & Sat. 9–2 at 225 – 50th Ave. in Lachine. Books, DVDS/CDS, magazines. 514-634-2651

Love is Stronger than Fear: Welcoming the Stranger Nov. 9

Join Alessandra Santopadre on Sat., 9:30am – 12:30pm at St. Monica’s Parish, 6405 Terrebonne in NDG to learn about the experience of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees. 514-481-0267 #222

Film on artist Rita Briansky Nov. 12

The Wonder and the Amazement — Rita Briansky on Her Life in Art followed Q&A with Rita Briansky and filmmakers Dov Okouneff and Janet Best on Tuesday, 7pm at the Gelber Conference Centre, 5151 Côte Ste-Catherine Rd. Suggested donation: $5. Refreshments.

Women’s Art Society of Montreal Nov. 12 & 26

Tuesday Lectures/1:30–2:30 at the Unitarian Church, 5035 de Maisonneuve W. Non-members $10.

Nov. 12: Two classical sopranos and a jazz musician perform a baroque-rock concert, from Monteverdi to Coldplay. Nov. 26: author/translator, Hélène Rioux, discusses “Writing: Translating your own words.” womensartsociety.com

Manoir Kirkland Annual Bazaar Nov. 16

Saturday at 2 Canvin, Kirkland,10–3. Handmade quilts, Christmas decorations, bake sale, coffee bar, white elephant, books.

Artists’ Association of Dollard Nov. 16 & 17

10–4: Exhibition at DDO Civic Centre, 1200 de Salaberry. Vernissage Saturday, Nov. 16, 2–4.

Annual St. Thomas More Parish Nov. 16

Sat., 9–3, 978 Moffat Ave. (corner Bannantyne), Verdun. Fudge, baking, Christmas decorations, white elephant, raffles, games. Refreshments. Mini-sale Sun. Nov. 17, 9:30am–noon.

Treats & Treasures at Centre Greene Nov. 16

Saturday, 10–4 with 30 artisans displaying their handiwork. Baked goods, raffle and the Empty Bowls project. Light lunch. Free admission. Proceeds for Centre Greene programs. 1090 Greene Ave, Westmount, H3Z 1Z9. centregreene.org 514-931-6202

Westmount Library Book Sale Nov. 16 & 17

Saturday and Sunday 10–5 Victoria Hall. Proceeds for purchase of new materials for the library. Novels, non-fiction, art, and children’s books in prime condition may be left at the Library for the sale. 514-483-5604

Ladies Morning Musical Club Nov. 17

3:30pm at Pollack Hall, 555 Sherbrooke W, American String Quartet joined by Cynthia Phelps, principal violist of the NY Philharmonic, performing Mozart, Mendelssohn and Brahms quintets. Tickets: $50. Students (26 yrs.): $20.

Tax incl/non-refundable lmmc.ca

Women’s Canadian Club lecture Nov. 19

Tues. at 12:30pm, Cora Tsouflidou, founder of Corarestaurants, will speak at 4626 Sherbrooke W.near Lansdowne (bus 24). Members free. Non-members $10.

Christmas Bazaar in Dorval Nov. 23

Saturday, 9–2. Baked goods, preserves, tourtières, pot-pies, apple pies, gifts. Lunch café at 11:30featuring home-made soups, sandwiches and desserts. Dorval-Strathmore United Church,310 Brookhaven, Dorval. 514-631-6171

Hungarian United Christmas Sale Nov. 23 & 24

Sat. 10–3 and Sun. 10–3. Hungarian cuisine to eat in or take out. Bake sale, antiques, jewellery, household items. Corner Jean-Talon & L’Acadie.

Astrophysicist at Shaar Nov. 24

Noon: Dr. Victoria Kaspi, OC, McGill U. the first woman to receive the Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Meal for Science and Engineering, speaks on Cosmic Observations. $5. Enter at 425 Metcalfe Ave. Registration required: 514-937-9474 #139

All You Need is Bach! at Creative Social Nov. 25

Monday at 1:30pm: Farah Mohammed, Music Librarian at Côte St. Luc Library, will discuss J.S. Bach. $10. 5237 Clanranald. 514-488-0907

New Hope Comedy Fest Nov. 28

Thursday at 8pm sharp: Comedy For A Cause at Montreal’s Comedy Nest, upstairs at AMC atAtwater. Headlining is Scott Faulconbridge, as seen on CBC’s Just For Laughs. Proceeds forservices that alleviate senior isolation. $25. Two for $40. Info and tickets: Gerry Lafferty, New Hope Director: 514-484-0425 #224

glafferty@videotron.ca

Zerf Productions presents Khoi-Khoi Nov. 30

Saturday at 7:30pm at Loyola Chapel, 7141 Sherbrooke W, a one-hour music and dance production. Freewill offering for water well project for orphans in Africa and donation for the Depot.

Stewart Hall Singers perform Haydn Dec. 7

Choral group in concert with director Douglas Knight present Haydn’s celebrated Paukenmesse (Grand Mass No.9), and Christmas music, classical and modern, Saturday, 8pm, Saint-Joachim Church, 2 Ste-Anne, Pointe-Claire. $20. Tickets/info: stewarthallsingers.ca 514-697-2952

Christmas Concert at Mountainside United Dec. 1

Sunday at 3pm, the church choir, directed by Margaret de Castro, features Rafael de Castro, organ; Caroline Derome, flute; Han-Jou Ku, violin; and Alberto Santos, pianist. Join in singing Christmas carols. Freewill offering. Refreshments. 687 Roslyn Ave, corner Lansdowne and The Boulevard, Westmount. 514-486-1165.

Atwater Library Events

Wed. Nov. 13 — 1 – 3

Jaimie Yue, dietitian-nutritionist and founder of NutriVie Santé, shares tips and recipes for affordable, nutritious meals, and holiday gifts.

Thurs. Nov. 14 — 12:30 to 1:30pm

Peter Blaikie, media commentator, retired lawyer and former politician, reflects on current issues.

Tues. Nov. 19 — 1 – 3

Isabelle Caldairou, Coordinator – Groups and Activities, Alzheimer Society of Montreal, speaks on “How to Spend Quality Time Together –Activities and Strategies.” Refreshments.

Wed. Nov. 20 — 12:30 – 1:30

Peter McAuslan, Guest of Honour for the 2019 St. Andrew’s Ball, discusses Scottish-Canadian ties that are dear to him.

Tues. Nov. 26 — 6 – 8pm

The Atwater Poetry Project, curated by Rachel McCrum, presents readings by poets Gail Scott and Armand Ruffo.

Thurs. Nov. 28 — 12:30 – 1:

Writer and explorer Adam Shoalts shares stories of his adventures in the far north and discusses his book Beyond the Trees: A Journey Alone Across Canada’s Arctic.

Events are free. Donations welcome. Atwater Library is at 1200 Atwater Ave. corner Ste. Catherine (Atwater metro) 514-935-7344 atwaterlibrary.ca

Jewish Book Month Events at the Jewish Public Library

Established over 90 years ago, this annual event celebrates Jewish literary and artistic culture. It is held annually in the month preceding Hanukkah, November. In Montreal, events are held at the Jewish Public Library, 5151 Côte-Ste-Catherine.

Event info and to purchase tickets: 514 -345-6416 jewishpubliclibrary.org

Kate Quinn: “Unsung Heroines: Bringing Brave Women of the Past to Life” – Nov. 11 at 7:30 pm

Kate Quinn discusses her research on heroic women of history. Introduced by Anne Lagacé Dowson. The talk is followed by a reception, book sale and signing.

Yousef Bashir: The Words of My Father: Love and Pain in Palestine – Nov. 13 at 7:30 pm

Advocate of Israeli-Palestinian peace, Yousef Bashir, discusses Words of My Father, his story of moral awakening in the complexities of the Middle East situation. Reception & book signing.

Transit by Christian Petzold Nov. 18 at 7:30 pm

Screening of film in German and French with English and French subtitles (101 min.) As fascism spreads, German refugee Georg flees to Marseille and assumes the identity of the dead writer whose transit papers he is carrying.

Closing event: Marek Halter: “Je rêvais de changer le monde” – 20 novembre à 19 h 30

Le célèbre écrivain franco-polonais en conversation avec le journaliste Elias Levy. Halter parlera sur ses mémoires, qu’il a publié à l’âge de 83 ans. Rafraîchissements.

Chamber music à la Camerata

Musica Camerata, one of Canada’s seniorchamber music ensembles, continues its 50thanniversary series with three trios, Nov. 16 at 6pm at the Chapelle Historique du bon Pasteur, 100 Sherbrooke E.

The concert features co-founders Berta Rosenohl (piano) and Luis Grinhauz (violin) with cellist Joshua Morris. This is an opportunity to discover three lesser-known works:

• Variations Ich bin der Schneider Kakadu/Op 121a, by Ludwig van Beethoven;

• Trio in g minor op. 3, by Ernest Chasson;

• Trio in g minor, op 110 by Robert Schumann.

Tickets: $40; seniors and students: $30.

Info and reservations: 514-489-8713

Lyric Singers by Candlelight

Artistic Director, Bob Bachelor, has an assortment of holiday music from carols and traditional folk songs to film favourites and Broadway tunes,selected to ring in the season of lights. Chad Linsley (piano), Sheila Hannigan (cello), Tim Malloch (flute), Robin Best (harp) and Peter Colantonio (percussion/keyboard) complete the festive musical feast! Monetary or dry goods donations for The Depot will be accepted at all performances.

Loyola Chapel, Concordia U, 7141 Sherbrooke W. $33; Seniors and students $30; Under 12 $16. thelyrictheatre.ca; lyrictheatreboxoffice@gmail.com No reserved seating. Wheelchair accessible.

Dec. 5 & 6 at 8pm; Dec. 7 at 4pm; Dec. 8 at 1:30pm Box Office: 514-743-3382

Two Alzheimer’s conferences on innovative technologies and managing caregiver stress

Monday, Nov. 18, the Alzheimer’s Society of Montreal presents Innovative and Assistive Technologies in Dementia Care, the first edition of a colloquium for learning and the exchange of leading-edge information in aging and neurodegenerative disorders.

Over 100 healthcare professionals, serviceproviders, caregivers, and students are invited to benefit from the expertise of prominent researchers, policy makers and service providers.

The event is at Centre St.-Pierre, 1212 Panet St. (Beaudry metro).

$100 healthcare professionals; $75 caregivers. Lunch, coffee, and snacks are included. To consult the program and register:

alzheimermontreal.ca/colloque/?lang=en

Lindsay Memorial Lectureon caregiver stress

Alzheimer’s Groupe presents the Lindsay Memorial Lecture Series: Caregiving and Stress, managing expectations on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1:30 – 3:30pm. Dr. Camillo Zacchio, a clinical psychologist, will discuss the expectations that caregivers of people living with dementia may face and provide tools to reduce and manage caregiver stress.

The lecture will be held at the Côte Saint-Luc Public Library, 5851 Cavendish Blvd.

Free admission. Registration is required:

514-485-7233