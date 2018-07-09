What’s happening in Montreal in summer 2018

Lawn sale at Atwater Library

Atwater Library’s Annual Lawn Book Sale takes place Tuesday, July 24 from 10am to 3pm. On offer are bargain-priced books and CDs including books for children, gardeners, cooks, lovers of thrillers, non-fiction and novels. 1200 Atwater Ave, south of Ste-Catherine (Atwater Metro). 514-935-7344. atwaterlibrary.ca

10th annual Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer

This cycling event to benefit the Jewish General Hospital is Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8.

Thousands of cancer survivors and supporters will cycle over 200km through Quebec’s scenic countryside. Total funds raised and final participant numbers for this year’s event will be announced moments before the Ride begins in Repentigny July 7. The public is invited to attend official Ride Stops along the route to support participants as they cycle through communities. Funds raised support cancer research, treatment, care, and prevention programs at the JGH. conquercancer.ca

Memory and Roots festival

set for late July

More than 200 musicians, singers, dancers, and storytellers will converge on the charming city of Joliette and nearby suburb of Saint-Charles-Borromée for the 24h Mémoire et Racines festival in late July. This city is only 77 kilometres northeast of Montreal and well worth the trip.

Traditional Québécois and world-music from the U.S., Colombia, Ireland, Sweden, and Ukraine are featured. Pre-festival action begins Wednesday, July 25 at Joliette bars starting at 6pm with an album launch by beloved accordion master Yves Lambert and his trio, 8pm at the Albion, where a traditional music jam is set for there for 8 pm Thursday, July 26. An outdoor concert featuring two local groups is on at 7pm at Place Bourget.

The weekend schedule includes 60 shows in Saint-Jean-Bosco Park in Saint-Charles Borromée along the banks of the Assomption River. Shuttle service is available from Joliette. Plenty of violins, harmonicas, banjos and the human voice and square dancing will end the day.

The evening main events, offering five consecutive concerts are on the Gilles-Cantin main stage, Friday’s headliner being the 15-member Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra, with dancers, Saturday offers the traditional group Genticorum, and Sunday features two local groups and the traditional-suburban sound of Réveillons! A weekend passport costs $75, which includes camping rights. Daily passes are $35 (Fri.), $50 (Sat.), and $40 (Sun.). Additional charges for tents & campers. Info: 450-752-6798 or memoireracines.org

Join Urban Hikers this summer

The group will meet on Saturday July 14 to walk in Parc Mont St-Hilaire. The start time is 9:30am and the meeting place is Métro Lionel-Groulx. Cost: $30 for bus and park entrance. Bring lunch and reserve by July 5. Call Olga at 514-366-9108 or 514-290-9108 or Eleanor at 514-938-4910 or 514-889-4900

Stewart Museum offers special rates on certain dates

The museum opens its doors evenings at the special rate of $5 for 13+ (free for 12-) between 5 and 10pm on Wednesdays, July 11 and 18

and August 1 and 8 for the fireworks shows at La Ronde.

Visitors will be able to view the exhibitions Paris on Display: 18th-Century Boutiques and History and Memory until 10pm and then enjoy the fireworks from the museum courtyard, offering a great view of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge and the river. Arriving by bicycle or metro will facilitate access to the museum on these occasions.

Holocaust Museum creates educational guide

The Montreal Holocaust Museum has created a pedagogical guide to be used with Beyond the Walls of the Museum, its virtual and travelling exhibition. The guide, United Against Genocide: Understand, Question, Prevent is now on display at 5151 Côte Ste. Catherine Rd. until Aug. 17.

All materials are bilingual and there is no admission charge. The exhibit is funded by the Alexander Dworkin Foundation.

The project will bring workshops and presentations to schools, conferences and Holocaust education weeks, from Halifax to Quebec City, Toronto and Winnipeg.

Plans are to incorporate contemporary human rights issues into teaching material for teachers, in conjunction with the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg and supported by Canadian Heritage.