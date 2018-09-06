What’s happening in Montreal in September

New Hope prevents falls

In partnership with the CSSS Cavendish, New Hope Senior Citizen’s Centre is once again offering the Stand Up Program. This program teaches people how to improve their balance and leg strength to prevent falls. For registration or to ask questions: 514-484-0425 ext 225 or

newhope.programs@videotron.ca

New horizons band

The Montreal New Horizons Band is an intergenerational wind ensemble open to all. It offers the opportunity to learn or re-learn how to play a musical instrument in a friendly and dynamic environment. Learning music has been proven to keep the brain healthy.

No previous musical experience is necessary. Some fees apply. An orientation will take place Sept. 18 at 6pm at the Institut Universitaire de Gériatrie de Montréal, 4565 Queen Mary Rd.

Rehearsals take place at the same address and will start Sept. 25. Info: 450-672-7897

or nhmontreal@gmail.com

Feast on books

Ignatian Spirituality Centre will host a Giant Book Sale at 4567 W. Broadway, north of Sherbrooke W. from Wed., Sept. 26 to Sat., Sept. 29 from 9am—4pm. Thousands of books for all book lovers in philosophy, history, literature, psychology, biography, hobbies, self-help, cooking, and art, as well as current bestsellers, children’s books, loads of religious books and maybe that out-of-print older book. 514-481-1064

SouthWest United Church

Despite construction projects, SouthWest Mission at 631 Melrose, corner Verdun Ave., offers light lunches Wednesdays at 12:30 and Mini-markets every second Wednesday from 10:30 to 3:30. Upcoming dates: Sept. 12 & Sept. 26.

514-768-6231

Beaconsfield Garden Club

Sept. 19, Beaconsfield Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting with presentation by Kathryn Aalto, author of the New York Times bestseller The Natural World of Winnie-the-Pooh: A Walk Through the Forest that Inspired the Hundred Acre Wood.

The meeting takes place at the Herb Linder Annex, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. Suggested

arrival time is 7:00—7:15pm. The session starts at 7:30pm. beaconfieldgardenclub.ca

Atwater Library literary events

Thurs, Sept. 13, 12:30—1:30 The Americans are coming! For the Atwater Lunchtime Series, Mark Gallop introduces heroes and villains of the Continental Army’s occupation of Montreal in the early days of the American Revolution – 1775-76.

Tues, Sept. 18, 1—3 Atwater Alzheimer’s Café features “Stay or Move? The Conversation, the Taboos and the Options” by Marie-Claude Giguère, consultant, author, and founder of Helping Seniors. Discussion with refreshments.

womenscanadianclubofmontreal.ca

Thurs, Sept. 20, 12:30—1:30

Sociologist Brian Webb discusses the life and legacy of Rachel Carson, biologist and writer.

Wed, Sept. 26, 4—7pm

Atwater Library Books Roadshow — Curious about the value of your special books? Bring them to the Atwater Library’s reading room to get an expert opinion from antiquarian booksellers Wilfrid de Freitas and Susan Ravdin. First come, first served. *fee $3 per book for Atwater Library members and $5 for others. Proceeds go to the Library.

Thurs, Sept. 27, 12:30—1:30

Author Michael Haynes gives an illustrated presentation on his new book The Best of the Great Trail, Vol. 1: Newfoundland to Southern Ontario on the Trans Canada Trail.

Thurs, Oct. 4, 12:30—1:30

Author Mélanie Grondin gives an illustrated presentation of her book The Art and Passion of Guido Nincheri. Events are free. Donations requested. 1200 Atwater at Ste-Catherine (Atwater metro). 514-935-7344

New Hope needs car

New Hope Senior Citizen’s Centre in NDG has a major issue with one of its vehicles. Their 1995 Dodge Caravan is facing a slow but eventual death. They rely heavily on this vehicle to both pick up members for activities and to deliver meals on wheels. If you know of someone who might donate a vehicle, ask them to contact Gerry Lafferty, Executive Director of New Hope at

514-484-0425 #224. A tax receipt is possible if the donor goes to a reputable garage and gets a letter stating the estimated value of the vehicle.

A High Holiday renewal invitation

Come and observe the High Holidays with the caring, egalitarian, interactive established Jewish Renewal Congregation, B’nai Or Montreal, with dynamic Rabbi Sherril Gilbert and renowned musician Fran Avni. Renew, revive, and refresh yourself in a unique spiritual experience that is affordable. Services begin at 9:30am Sept. 10 and 19 at the Snowdon Y on Westbury. Info and RSVP: rebsherril@outlook.com

Ami-Quebec lecture & programs

Don’t miss AMI-Quebec’s annual Low-Beer lecture Beyond Their Age: Youth Caring for a Family Member, featuring a screening of I Am Still Your Child, followed by a panel discussion with cast and crew, Thursday, Sept. 27 at 7pm, Oscar Peterson Concert Hall, 7142 Sherbrooke W. Free admission; in English. Info: amiquebec.org or 514-486-1448

Registration is now open for AMI-Quebec’s fall programs offering help for families, friends, and people living with mental illness. Workshops such as Letting Go & Acceptance, Yoga, and BPD Validation; counselling for families; and support groups three times a month.

World Press Photos at Bonsecours

Till Sept. 30, view a panorama of major news events and complementary exhibitions including The aftermath of Quebec City’s Great Mosque tragedy by Alexandre Champagne and Dans La Rue photos by at-risk youths at Bonsecours Market in Old Montreal.

Urban hiking down memory lane

Montreal Urban hikers invite you to join them for a walk down memory lane to see movie palaces with Dane Lanken at 10am, Sept. 15. The walk is from the St. Laurent metro to Guy St. (5.8 k.)

Raffle at Mount Sinai

The Auxiliary Mount Sinai Hospital, 5690 Cavendish, will hold a raffle draw Oct. 17 at 5:30pm at the hospital. Proceeds go to new flat screen smart TVs for all patient rooms.

Raffle Prizes • Spa day donated by Westmount Spa – Value $400 • Gift Basket includes 2 bottles of wine, gourmet food and other gifts. Value $500. • Luminox Man’s Watch donated by Atelier Lou. Value: $650 • Franklin Hotel, NYC, 2 nights with breakfast for 2 adults including flight, arranged by Gotailoredtravel. Value $900 • Canyon Ranch Wellness: Accommodations for 4 days/3 nights. Value $8,550. To purchase raffle tickets at $10 each: 514-369-2222 # 1337

Terry Fox Run Montreal

Sunday, Sept. 16: Everyone is welcome, regardless of age, athletic ability or socio-economic standing. A non-competitive fun walk or run to raise funds for cancer research. The course will be a 5 km route from one end of the Old Port to the other.

Registration at 8:30 at the Old Port of Montreal at the Marché des Éclusiers, (400 de la Commune St. W, Montreal, at the corner of de la Commune and McGill). No bikes or roller blades.

Dogs allowed.