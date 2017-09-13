Whats happening in Montreal in September 2017

BAZAARS

Marie-Claret Church • Sept. 8 & 9/ Oct. 6 & 7

Friday, 8am – 6pm; Saturday, 8am – 3pm at 10,660 Larose at Henri-Bourassa. Tables to rent. 450-978-4033

St. Jean-Beachman’s Church • Sept. 16 & 17

Sat. 9-5; Sun. 9-3: 5945 Cartier. Resto on premises. Tables to rent inside and outside. 514-577-8831.

St. Vincent Marie Strambi • Sept. 22, 23, 24

Friday, 1-6; Sat. 9-5; Sun. 9-4 at 10, 315 Armand Levergne in Montreal N. Tables to rent

514- 660-0649

Quilt Show • Sat. Sept. 30

10am – 2pm: Sponsored by Little Sew & Sews’ Guild at the Church of the Epiphany, Free.

4322 Wellington St., Verdun. Quilts, a boutique, raffle, refreshments available.

EVENTS

Cummings Centre West Island • Tues. Sept 12

7-9 pm: Corey Fleischer discusses his mission to Erase Hate in Montreal by removing hateful graffiti from Montreal’s landscape. 96 Roger Pilon DDO. $10 member/$15 guest. 514-683-3761

Helvetia Seniors • Tues. Sept. 12

11am – 2pm: First meeting of the season at Restaurant Portovino, 5475 des Jockeys. Dr. Dolly Dastoor will speak on strategies for healthy aging: an active brain, followed by a luncheon. 450-687-5256

Beaconsfield Garden Club • Wed. Sept. 13

7:30 – 9pm: Meeting on Growing Garlic and The Garlic Festival at Beaconsfield Library, Discovery Room, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. Speaker: Daniel Brisebois of Tourne-Sol, Co-founder of Marché Saint-Anne Garlic Festival.

Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom • Fri. Sept 15

7:45pm: Guest Sermon: Rev’d Dr. Donald Boisvert: In his youth, Rev’d Boisvert studied for the Roman Catholic priesthood. Later, he turned to the Anglican Church as a way of living out his faith with integrity as a Christian gay man. He has served at Christ Church Cathedral since 2012 Free 4100 Sherbrooke W.

RCL Lasalle Branch 212 • Sun. Sept. 17

6-8pm: All You Can Eat Corn Roast with Smoking Country providing the music to start at 8pm. Hot dogs, hamburgers and all-you-can-eat corn on the cob at 7771 Bouvier, LaSalle. Tickets ($10) available at branch bar or contact Bruce Allen at 514-772-2646.

Montreal New Horizons Band • Tues. Sept. 19

6pm: Orientation for this intergenerational wind ensemble offering the opportunity to learn or re-learn how to play a musical instrument in a friendly and dynamic environment. No previous musical experience necessary. Some fees apply. Institut Universitaire de Gériatrie de Montréal : 4565 Queen Mary Rd. Rehearsals begin the following week. nhmontreal.com or nhmontreal@gmail.com 450-672-7897

Westmount Square 50th anniversary • Thurs. Sept. 21

7-9pm: Francine Vanlaethem, Professeure émérite, École de design, UQAM; chair, Docomomo Québec speaks on The history of Westmount Square, designed by celebrated architect Mies van der Rohe and opened in Dec. 1967. The first battle for modern heritage in Quebec in 1988 was a result of renovations to the complex. Actions taken to preserve Mies’ works elsewhere will be presented. The speaker will alternate between French and English.

Westmount anniversaries will be celebrated in the WHA Fall 2017 Lecture Series. Westmount Square turns 50 in December. The Montreal Camera Club was founded 125 years ago. All events at Westmount Public Library, 4574 Sherbrooke W. Members free; $5 for non-members at the door. Info: 514-989-5510

Women’s Art Society • Tuesday lectures

1:30 – 2:30pm at the Unitarian Church of Montreal at 5035 de Maisonneuve W., Non-members $10 New members, including men, welcome.

Sept. 12: Dr. Harry Rosen, Sculptor on “Transforming the Cityscape with Sculpture”

Sept. 26: Elizabeth Adams, Publisher “Publishing High-Quality Books in a Digital Age”

womensartsociety.com

Montreal Families Education Fair • Sun. Sept. 24

Noon – 4pm: Holiday Inn – Pointe Claire, 6700 Trans Canada Highway (Highway 40 and St. Jean Blvd. 40 booths representing 100 schools and tutoring centres. Free parking at the hotel. Free

4th Annual Homestyle Breakfast Buffet Fundraiser • Tues. Sept. 26

7:30-10:30am: Sponsored by NOVA West Island and Homestyle Bakery & Black Lion Pub. Enjoy a little slice of heaven in a cozy atmosphere by supporting NOVA WEST ISLAND at Homestyle Bakery & Black Lion Pub, 445 Beaconsfield Blvd.

McGill Glaucoma Information Center • Mon. Sept. 25

4pm: Marc Renaud, technician, speaks on Glaucoma at the Jewish General Hospital room A-102. Free To register: 514-340-8222 (24954). Next session in French: October 16 glaucomaed@yahoo.ca

jgh.ca/glaucoma

St. Monica’s Parish • from Sept. 26

St. Monica’s Contemplative Prayer Group meets Tuesday evenings at 7pm in the parish rectory at 6405 Terrebonne. Half-hour talk on the spiritual journey, meditation for up to half an hour. 514-481-0267

RCL LaSalle Branch 212 • Sat. Oct. 7

6-8pm: BBQ Steak Dinner/Supper and Dance. Music with Ben Parent to start at 8pm. 7771 Bouvier, LaSalle Tickets ($15) available at the bar or contact Bruce Allen: 514-772-2646

Atwater Library Events

1200 Atwater 514-835-1960

Wed, Sept, 13 at 7:30 – 9 pm

Atwater Library Book Club, led by writer Mary Soderstrom, discusses Mend the Living by Maylis de Kerangal, translated from French by Jessica Moore.

Thurs, Sept 14 at 12:30 pm

For the Atwater Library Lunchtime Series, Mark Gallop examines the social and cultural history of the telegram, filled with stories of wars and shipwrecks, weddings, and funerals.

Tues, Sept 19 at 1 – 3 pm

The Atwater Library Alzheimer Café features a presentation by RECAA (Respecting Elders: Communities Against Abuse) on “Aunt Enid Gets Help.” Refreshments & discussion

Thurs, Sept 21 at 12:30 pm

For the Atwater Library Lunchtime Series, Jonathan Birks shares stories about his family in Montreal from the arrival of Henry Birks in the 1830s.

Wed, Sept 27, 4 – 7pm

Antiquarian booksellers Wilfrid de Freitas and Susan Ravdin conduct the annual Atwater Library BOOKS ROADSHOW. They will be in the Library reading room to give an expert opinion on the value of special books. First come, first served.

Fee: $3 a book for Atwater Library members and $4 a book for non-members. All proceeds benefit the Atwater Library’s community programs and services.

Thurs, Sept 28 at 12:30 pm

For the Atwater Library Lunchtime Series, author Kathleen Winter discusses her new novel Lost in September inspired by letters General James Wolfe wrote to his mother from the time he became a child soldier at 13 until his death at 32 on Quebec’s Plains of Abraham.

Thurs, Sept 28 at 7pm

The Atwater Poetry Project presents readings by poets Adam Dickinson & Allison LaSorda. This is a co-presentation with the University of New Brunswick’s 2017 Poetry Weekend.

Thurs, Oct 5 at 12:30 pm

For the Atwater Library Lunchtime Series, harmonica virtuoso John Kerkhoven presents a musical lecture, “The New Folk Harmonica.” Donations requested for all free events at Atwater Library.

Courses

Creative Social Centre

New: Knitting Circle with Raymond Grant. Beginners and advanced knitters welcome. Monday, 1:30-3:30 PM. $30 for 4 sessions. Registration: Sept. 11. Membership in the Creative Social Centre: $30

Aerobics and stretching with Judy Caulfield. Tues and Thurs. 10-11am. $7 per class payable monthly.

Art with Miriam Cohen on Wednesday at 10am – noon or 1-3pm. $10/class.

Sing-along choir on Thursday at 1-3pm. $6/class and refreshments.

Folk and line dancing with Maurice Perez on Monday at 10:30-11:30am. Call if you’re interested in starting a T’ai chi class. 5237 Clanranald Ave. 514-488-0907 cscmtl@gmail.com