What’s happening in Montreal in October

BAZAARS

40th Annual Boîte de Noël

• Thurs. Oct. 12 – Sun. Oct. 15

Juried crafts from 50 local and

Canadian Artisans at Royal St. Lawrence Yacht Club, 1350 Lakeshore Dr., Dorval. Thurs. 6–9pm; Fri. 10am–9pm; Sat. 10 am–5pm; Sun. 10 am–4pm. Free parking, door prizes, tea room Friday to Sunday. Admission $2. Supporting local charities. boitedenoel@gmail.com

Church of the Resurrection

• Sat. Oct. 14

9:30am–2:30pm: Garage sale. Rent a table at 99 Mount Pleasant (corner Queen), Pointe Claire. Boutique, books, treasures, coffee hour (fresh muffins), 11:30am: light lunch. To rent a table: 514-697-1229

Info: 514-697-1910

Très St-Sacrement (1910) Church

• Oct. 14-15

Sat. 9am–4pm; Sun. 9am–4pm, 800 Provost St. corner 9th Ave.

Lachine. Info: Sylvain 514-239-1238

St. Vincent-Marie-Stambi Church

• Oct. 20, 21, 22

Fri. 1–9pm; Sat. & Sun. 9am–4pm, at 10,815 Armand Laverne (Mtl N.) Alain, 514-660-0649

St. Charles Church • Nov. 3 & 4

Fri. 9am–6pm; Sat. 9m–3pm at 2115 Centre St. Tables to rent. Resto.

Info: Roger, 514-932-5335

St. Zotique Church • Nov. 4 & 5

Sat. 9am–5pm & Sun. 9am–4pm at 4565 Notre Dame W. Tables to rent.

Resto. Info: Alain, 514-660-0649.

Parish Notre-Dame-des-Neiges

• Nov. 11

Annual Bazaar from 9am to 5pm. Clothes, artefacts, decorations, books, toys at 5366 Côte-des-

Neiges. Metro Côte-des-Neiges. Parking available.

Arts

Women’s Art Society of Montreal

• Oct. 10 & 24

Tuesday Lectures: 1:30–2:30pm at Unitarian Church of Montreal, 5035 de Maisonneuve W, Non-members $10. New members welcome. Men welcome. womensartsociety.com

Oct. 10: Performance artist, Holly Ryan on The Importance of Performance Art; Oct. 24: Ethnomusicologist, Craig Morrison on Women of Rhythm and Blues, Motown, Soul and Disco Music. 514-495-3701

Bravo Broadway fundraiser

• Wed. Oct. 25

Montreal Lakeshore University Women’s Club hosts their annual Scholarship Fundraiser, Bravo Broadway with The Lyric Theatre Singers at 7:30pm at Lakeside Academy Auditorium, 5050 Sherbrooke in Lachine. $42. mluwc.com or 514-637-9598 or 514-683-1439

St. Monica’s Parish

• Wed. Oct. 11, 18 & 25

7–9:15pm: Catholicism: The Pivotal Players: Bishop Robert Barron’s film series illuminates six people who not only shaped the life of the Church, but changed the course of civilization. Presenters Richard Boileau, Michael Van Dussen and Catherine unlock the truth behind the first three influential people of this series: St. Francis of Assisi, St. Thomas Aquinas and Michelangelo at 6405 Terrebonne. stmonica.ca. Register by Oct. 9: 514-481-0267 x 22 or at anna.diodati@stmonica.ca

Black Theatre Workshop

• Oct. 14 – 29

The Mountaintop by Katori Hall at the Segal Centre directed by Ahdri Zhina Mandiela, 5170 Côte Ste. Catherine. Boxoffice@blacktheatreworkshop.ca

Powered by Love book launch

• Tues. Oct. 24

7pm: Métèque Atelier d’Art and Gallery hosts Powered by Love, a Grandmothers’ movement to end AIDS in Africa. Three grandmothers from Kenya will be present to share their stories. Books will be available for purchase. All royalties go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation supporting African grandmothers who are raising children orphaned by AIDS. 5442 Côte St-Luc Rd, Villa Maria Metro. Free admission. Refreshments.

Kabir Centre for Arts & Culture Film Fest • Oct. 27–29/ Nov. 3-5

The South Asian Film Festival of Montréal, 7th edition focusing on South Asia and the South Asian diaspora. Subtitled in English and/or French. $7 (if purchased before the screening via SAFFM website), $10 at the door. New this year: Festival Passport: $30. De Sève Cinema, Concordia U. 1400 De Maisonneuve W. saffm.centrekabir.com

St. Columba by-the-Lake concerts

• Sat. Oct. 28

7:30pm: A Passion for Strings with Judy Hung, piano and violin and Dmitry Babich, cello. Music for solo cello and violin by Bach and Telemann, duo music for violin and cello by Kodaly & Handel / Halvorsen, and Rachmaninoff’s sonata for cello and piano. judyhungmusic.com facebook.com/olga.dmitry.cello/ Church of St. Columba by-the-Lake 11 Rodney Ave, Pointe-Claire. Suggested donation: $15 (free for children) 514-364-3027 or 514-697-8015

Imago Theatre • Oct. 31 to Nov. 5

Her Side of the Story: Revision to Resist at Centaur Theatre: a festival of performances, encounters and exchange with women who revised known narratives to reclaim Her Side of the Story. Plays: The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood; The Last Wife by Kate Hennig; What Happened after Nora Left her Husband by Elfriede Jelinek, translated by Tinch Minter, Fucking A by Suzan-Lori Parks. $20 or $15 for students/artists/seniors or Pay-What-You-Decide at the door. Tickets: Centaur Box Office at 514-288-3161 or centaurtheatre.com. Times: The Penelopiad, Oct. 31 at 8pm & Nov. 5 at 1:30pm, Centaur; The Last Wife, Nov. 1 at 8pm & Nov. 4 at 1:30pm, Centaur 1; What Happened after Nora Left Her Husband, Nov. 3 & 4 at 8pm, Centaur 1; Fucking A, Nov. 2 & 5 at 8pm, Centaur 1

CLUBS

Helvetia Seniors • Tues. Oct. 10

11am–2pm: At Restaurant Pasta Casareccia, presentation by Joseph Schmidt followed by a luncheon. 450-687-5256

West End Horticultural Society

• Wed. Oct. 11

7:30pm: meeting at Kensington Presbyterian Church Hall, 6225 Godfrey. Architect Ron Williams of McGill University’s School of Architecture and author of Landscape Architecture in Canada will speak on the role parks and open spaces play in our urban lives. Members free, guests $5. 514-489-0484

Amiquebec events

One time workshops: Types of Mental Illness Oct. 19; Coping Skills Nov. 1, Creative Expression Nov. 15, Treatments for Mental Illness Nov. 23; Resilience Nov. 29. To register: amiquebec.org/workshops.

Other events: 40th anniversary gala on Oct. 12; Montreal Walks for Mental Health on Oct. 15. Info on support groups and events: 514-486-1448 or info@amiquebec.org

Atwater Library Events

Wed. Oct. 11, 7:30–9pm

Mary Soderstrom, discusses The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Thurs. Oct. 12 at 12:30pm

Mary Soderstrom explores the routes of human mass migrations, the subject of her latest book, Road Through Time: The Story of Humanity on the Move.

Fri. Oct. 13, 6–8pm & Sat. Oct. 14, 10am–4pm

Atwater Library Fall Book Sale offers bargain-priced art books, biographies, books on history, classic literature, best-sellers and gift books, including collectibles.

Tues. Oct. 17, 1–3pm

Atwater Library Alzheimer Café, hosted with the Alzheimer Society of Montreal, marks its fifth anniversary by inviting attendees to share their ideas for programming. Refreshments.

Thurs. Oct. 19 at 12:30 pm

Ian Howarth, author of Rock ‘n’ Radio: When DJs and Rock Music Ruled the Airwaves, presents the book with stories and music with a live performance by Craig Morrison.

Thurs. Oct. 19, 5–7pm

A reception to celebrate the latest displays in the Atwater Writers Exhibition – “Little Books by Children” by children’s author and playwright Bonnie Farmer, and “Game Writing in Montreal” by game writer Jill Murray.

Sat. Oct. 21, 10am–4pm

YA author and game writer Jill Murray conducts workshop, YOU Can Make a Story Game. For all ages – adults, teens, children (accompanied by an adult). Free. Participation limited to those registered in advance with Elise Moser at elise.m@videotron.ca

Thurs. Oct. 26, 12:30pm

Doug Bellevue, author of Montreal’s Golden Square Mile: A Neighborhood, presents excerpts from a film narrated by Andrew Carter based on the book.

Donations are requested at all events. Events are at Atwater Library, 1200 Atwater Ave, corner Ste-Catherine. Metro Atwater.

514-935-7344 atwaterlibrary.ca