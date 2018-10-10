What’s happening in Montreal in October

Council for Black Aging hosts conference

Sat, Oct. 27, 8am – 5pm: “Strategies to Maximize Better Aging” at Le Nouvel Hotel & Spa, 1740 René-Lévesque W. $50 members/$55 non-members. Topics include senior housing, healthy sex, travel, and mental health.

Andrew Dufour of Customized Home will speak about services 24/7 that allow seniors to remain at home. Tony Azar, a Financial security Advisor with La Capitale Financial Services, will speak on pre-retirement planning, annuities and RRIFS. Jona Destiné and Markinson St-Martin, pharmacists in NDG, will talk about medication management. Edith Duterville, a retired nurse, will speak about healthy sex and seniors. Breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea included. Info: 514-935-4951 or counb@bellnet.ca

Walk for mental health with Ami-Quebec

Friends for Mental Health is looking for people to walk with them 11am on Sunday, Oct. 14 for Montreal Walks for Mental Health. The walk begins at Parc Émilie-Gamelin, next to Berri-UQAM metro. The distance is 2 km. If you can join Ami-Quebec, register for the walk by following this link: mtlwalks.com/registration/ or register on site the morning of the walk. Info: 514-636-6885 or info@asmfmh.org

How Westmount parks and gardens have evolved

Westmount Historical Association is presenting two lectures on the evolution of Westmount parks and gardens.

Thurs, Oct. 18: The Diggers and Weeders Garden Club: memorable people and events since 1932 with speaker, Miriam Tees, retired professor at the School of Information Studies, McGill U. The Diggers and Weeders Garden Club was formed by a group of women in 1932. Today, members learn to improve their own gardens and flower arrangements and engage in activities benefiting their communities.

Thurs, Nov. 15: Thirty-five Years of Residential Landscape Evolution: From Impatiens to Club Med with speaker, Myke Hodgins, principal Architect, Hodgins et associés, architectes paysagistes. Over the past 35 years, the firm has earned a reputation for building high quality landscapes with an emphasis on collaboration, innovation, and ageless design.

The talk will outline how Westmount private gardens have evolved along with observations on redefining residential spaces with a contemporary vision.

Donate blood at Cavendish Club

A blood donor drive will be held at the West-End Cavendish Athletic Club on Tues, Oct. 23, 1:30 – 4 and 5 – 7 at 6585 Mackle, Côte St. Luc. Free one week pass for donors. Parking. Refreshments. 514-489-6879

Atwater Library Events

Wed, Oct. 10, 7 – 9pm The Atwater Library Book Club, led by writer Mary Soderstrom, discusses The Perfect Nanny by Leïla Sliman, translated from the French by Sam Taylor.

Thurs, Oct. 11, 12:30 – 1:30 Atwater Library Lunchtime Series: Former prime minister Paul Martin discusses Indigenous education and the Martin Family Initiative in conversation with Mutsumi Takahashi, CTV Montreal chief news anchor.

Thurs, Oct. 11, 2 – 4 Acclaimed filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin screens her latest film, Our People Will Be Healed, with Q&A. Everyone is welcome to these October 11th events on the education for Indigenous youth.

Tues, Oct. 16, 1 – 3 Atwater Library Alzheimer’s Café presents on How Can You Find Reliable Information about Health Topics Online? by Vera Granikov, research librarian, and Reem El Sherif, Ph.D. student/research assistant, Department of Family Medicine, McGill U. Discussion with refreshments.

Thurs, Oct. 18, 12:30 – 1:30 Janice Hamilton and Lucy Anglin recount the inspiring story of their nine-member group of family history enthusiasts and how they collaborated on the book Beads in a Necklace: Family Stories from Genealogy Ensemble.

Thurs, Oct. 25, 12:30 – 1:30 Blood Orchid, a musical revue. Singer-songwriter Barbara Lewis interprets songs made famous by Edith Piaf, Eartha Kitt, and Bette Midler, and performs her own.

Sat, Oct. 27, 10 – 4 Atwater Library Fall Book Sale in the main-floor reading room. Great variety of bargain-priced books and CDs. Art books, biographies, history, classic literature, cookbooks, home decoration, bestsellers, gift books, and collectibles.

Thurs, Nov. 1, 12:30 – 1:30

Presentation on the touring art exhibition WAR Flowers, on at Château Ramezay from late October till March 31, 2019. Find out the back story from WAR Flowers co-writers Viveka Melki, exhibition curator, and Alexander Reford, Director of Reford Gardens.

All events are free. Donations requested.

Atwater Library, 1200 Atwater Ave. at Ste-Catherine (métro Atwater). 514-935-7344.

RE-Charge caregivers program

South Shore Community Partners offer a ReCharge Program: free hands-on technical tips for caregivers, given by experts. This is one of the very few courses offered in English. It runs Friday 6 to 9pm for six consecutive weeks starting Oct 12. Topics include how to identify and treat infections, first aid, medical emergencies such as heart attacks and falls, caregiver self-care, and understanding dementia. The course will be held at the Adult Activity and Respite Centre, 83 Churchill, Greenfield Park. Call the Assistance and Referral Centre at 514-743-8058 for more information.

Public forum on lung cancer

Rosalind and Morris Goodman McGill Cancer Research Centre will host a forum entitled Lung cancer: breathe in, breathe out, on Thurs. Oct 25, 6:30-8:30pm, at Centre Mont-Royal, 2200 Mansfield. Presenters are Dr. Logan Walsh, Dr. Jonathan Spicer, and Dr. Pierre-Olivier Fiset. Register at: mcgillgcrc.com/events/public-forum

Inaugural Warren Allmand lecture at Thomas More

The Thomas More Institute will hold the inaugural lecture of the Warren Allmand Lecture series Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6pm. John Ralston Saul will speak on “The Fight for Freedom of Expression Around the World: A Personal Account.”

This free lecture will be held at 900 de Maisonneuve W, 8th Floor (corner Mansfield). Metro Peel or McGill; underground parking available.The Warren Allmand Lecture Series is an annual event celebrating Warren Allmand’s life and achievements and to sustain public, institutional, and academic interest in the causes that he espoused. During his career Allmand fought for justice and human rights. He also served as president of the Thomas More Institute from 2010-2012. To reserve: info@thomasmore.qc.ca or 514-935-9585.

courses • sales • bazaars

Gentle fitness at Greene Centre

Greene Avenue Community Centre is offering a 50+ fitness program with gentle flow chair yoga Mondays. Sept. 24 till Dec. 10, 10:15 to 11:15am. $5 a class (financial assistance offered at the

office). Info: 514-931-6202, centregreene.org

Rummage Sale

Church of St. John the Baptist, 233 Ste. Claire Ave., Pointe-Claire will hold a garage sale. Sat., Oct. 13, 9 to noon. Clothes, books, household items, toys and treasures.

Growing living green walls

Oct 17 at 7:30pm, the West End Horticultural

Society will meet at Monkland Community

Center, 4410 Westhill Ave. Albert Mondor,

horticulturist & garden designer, shares his

secrets to growing living green walls. Members free/guests $5. Info: 514-489-0484

Family Christmas Bazaar

Sat, Nov 3, 10—2 at Montreal West United Church, 88 Ballantyne Av. N., one block N. of Sherbrooke W. Wheelchair accessible. A silent auction, baked goods/jams, crafts, Christmas decorations, nearly new toys, and treasure trove. Lunch available. 514-482-3210 or mwuc.org

Game Night & Military Whist

The Fellowship and Christian Development Committees of Montreal West United Church will hold a Game Night & Military Whist Fri., Oct 19 at 7pm.

Hone your skills or learn this card game.

The evening will start with a dessert buffet. Tickets are $8 (tables of 4 players preferred but not required). Funds will go to the Christian

Development/ Sunday School program.

To reserve, e-mail mwuoffice@gmail.com or call 514-482-3210.

What’s on at Creative Social Centre

Matisse, a giant of 20th century painting will be presented by John Felvinci, artist, art historian, and writer Oct. 16 and 23 at 1pm. $20 for both.

Art teacher Miriam Cohen will hold a Multi-technique Workshop on Fabric Thurs., Oct. 25, 10am-3pm. Bring fabric, old but not threadbare, and a sense of fun! $20

Courses

Essentrics teaches stretching for flexibility, balance, and to reduce joint pain. Tues. & Thurs., 10-11. $7

Beginner Bridge starts Mon., Oct. 15, 1-3pm, 8 sessions. Supervised Bridge

is at 3:15 – 5:15 for 4 sessions. $170.

5237 Clanranald. Buses 63, 166, 129, 51. Call 514-488-0907 to register for any of the above events or classes.

West Island Happenings

Swinging Stars in DDO

Swinging Stars Square Dance Club in the West Island will hold three Fun Nights at 8pm on Mondays in October at the Westwood Park Chalet, 45 Westwood in DDO.

Info: 514-626-0459

Beaconsfield Garden Club

Oct. 10, the Beaconsfield Garden Club will host André Poliquin, past president of Les orchidophiles de Montréal. Club meetings and presentations take place in English at the Herb Linder Annex, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. Session starts at 7:30pm. Members are free; guests $5.

beaconsfieldgardenclub.ca

Celtic concert at St. Columba

Saturday, October 27 at 7:30pm, St. Columba concerts presents Celtic Colours with Bùmarang artists Kate Bevan-Baker, fiddle/vocals, Sarah Pagé, harp/vocals, and Dave Gossage, flute/whistle. You won’t want to miss this toe-tapping evening with the talented musicians of Bùmarang. 11 Rodney Ave, Pointe Claire. Suggested donation: $15 (free for children). 514-364-3027 or 514-697-8015