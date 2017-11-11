What’s Happening in Montreal in November

BAZAARS

Marie Claret Church • Nov. 10 & 11

Fri. 8–5; Sat. 8–3 at 10,680 Larose at Henri-Bourassa. Resto. 450-978-4033

St. Thomas More Parish • Sat. Nov. 11

9–3 at 978 Moffat, (corner Bannantyne & Moffat), Verdun. Baking, raffle, games, refreshments. Mini-sale Sun, 9–noon.

St. Philip’s Church • Sat. Nov. 11

10–2: Christmas bazaar at 7505 Sherbrooke W. (corner Connaught) Baking, books, knitted items, linens, furniture, preserves, jewelry, CDs, DVDs. Free coffee & smiles. Lunch: 11:15–1:30

Church of the Resurrection • Nov. 17 & Nov. 18

Christmas Bazaar: Fri. 7pm & Sat. 10–3 at 99 Mount Pleasant (corner Queen) Pointe Claire. Baking, books, crafts, drawings. Lunch at 11:30.

St. Sacrement Church • Nov. 18 & 19 / Dec. 9 & 10

Sat. 9–4: Sun. 9–4 at 800 Provost at 9th Ave, Lachine.

Summerlea United Church Book Sale • Fri. Nov. 17

Fri. 10–6 & Sat. 9–2

Books, CDs at 225–50th Ave, Lachine.

Summerlea United • Sat. Nov. 18

Crafts, knitted goods, bake table, and Country Store with homemade Tourtières and Scotch pies. Treasures, puzzles, toys. 225–50th Ave., Lachine. Lunch at 11.

Polish Bazaar • Nov. 18 & 19

Sat. 9–6 & Sun. 9–5 at St-Antonin Church at 5361 Snowdon. Metro Snowdon. Hot and cold traditional Polish dishes and desserts, jewellery, folk art, clothing, books, cosmetics. Proceeds to Relief Committee for children and seniors with disabilities. 450-433-1321

Centre Greene Bazaar • Sat. Nov. 18

10–4: 30 artisans; baking; raffle and Empty Bowls project. Lunch. Proceeds for community programs. 1090 Greene, Westmount, centregreene.org

Hungarian United Church Fellowship Circle • Nov. 18 & 19

Sat. 10–3; Sun. 10–3. 20th Annual Christmas Shopping Sale: Hungarian cuisine to eat in or take out, homemade pasta and jams, bake sale, antiques, jewellery.

St. Vincent-Marie Strambi Church • Nov. 24, 25, 26

Fri. 1–5; Sat. 9–5; Sun. 9–4 at 10,815 Armand Lavergne (Mtl-N.)

Dorval-Strathmore United Church • Nov. 25

9–2: Bazaar & bake sale. Baking, jewellery, crafts, pottery, skin care, preserves, tourtières, turkey-pot pies, apple & pumpkin pies. Lunch:11:30 310 Brookhaven, Dorval

St. Zotique Church • Dec. 2 & 3 & Dec. 16 & 17

Sat. 9–5; Sun. 9–4 at 4565 Notre-Dame W. in St. Henri. Tables to rent. 514-660-0649

Catherine Booth Hospital Ladies’ Auxiliary • Fri. Dec. 8

10–2: Book sale, Bake sale and raffle at 4375 Montclair.

CLUBS & MEETINGS

Sundays at the Shaar • Sun. Nov. 12

Noon: Katherine Romanow, Jewish food writer and reviewer on Eating Jewish, $5 includes light lunch. Enter 425 Metcalfe, Westmount.

Reservations required: 514-937-9474 #139

Women’s Art Society of Montreal • Tues. Nov. 21

1:30–2:30: Author, Nancy Kilpatrick on Morbid Curiosities: Vampires! At Unitarian Church of Mtl, 5035 de Maisonneuve W. Non-members $10. New members, men welcome. womensartsociety.com

Helvetica Seniors • Tues. Nov. 14

11 – 2: Meeting at new location at Restaurant Via Marcello 1790 Côte Vertu for traditional St. Nicolas festivities. New members welcome. 450-687-5256

EVENTS

Centre de bénévolat SARPAD is organizing, in collaboration with Centre Évasion, YWCA Montreal & Coup de Balai, a free day of health & well-being for family caregivers & seniors for National Caregivers Week, Nov 5–11. Conferences & discussion panel in French with bilingual Q&A. Activities, kiosks are bilingual. To register: 514-737-2454

Indo Canadian Seniors Foundation of Quebec • Sat. Nov. 11

6pm: Third Anniversary and Remembrance Day Commemoration at Karnak Shriners, 3350 Sources in DDO. Intergenerational program with dignitaries. Snacks and dinner buffet. Donation: $20. To reserve: Ishwar Lal 514-816-5254 or 514-804-6653 icsfq.com

Art etc. • Sat. Nov. 18 & Sun. Nov. 19

32nd annual juried show of arts and crafts with 30 artisans at Montreal West Town Hall, 50 Westminster S. 10–5, Sun. 10–4pm. Tea Room. Door Prizes. Free

20th annual RIDM • Nov. 9–19

Montreal International Documentary Festival at the Cinémathèque québécoise, Cinéma du Parc, Cinéplex Quartier Latin, Pavillon Judith Jasmin Annexe (UQAM) and Concordia University. info@ridm.ca

Union Church • Nov. 18 & Nov. 19

Concert based on the Danish concept of Hygge (well-being, community, connection, warmth, coziness, belonging, gratitude) Sat. at 8pm or Sun at 2pm. Ticket ($20): 450-455-2764. Choral and instrumental numbers. Refreshments. 24 Maple, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Chevra Kadisha Sisterhood • Sat. Nov. 11

An evening of Phenomenal Woman: Kathleen Weil, Minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers; Myra Freeman Lt-Gov. of Nova Scotia; Prof. Victoria Kaspi, Astrophysicist, McGill; Prof. Louise Pilote, senior scientist, McGill. 6:30pm: dinatoire & wine bar & preferred seating $75. 7:30 pm: General. $36.Valet parking. Men welcome. 5237 Clanranald. To reserve: 514-482-3366

St. Monica’s Parish • Wed. Nov. 15

7–9pm: Abrahamic Religions and an Overview of Eastern Christian Orthodoxy with Robert Assaly and Catherine Cherry at 6405 Terrebonne. To register by Nov 12: 514-481-0267, #22

Shaare Zion Sisterhood • Nov. 15

7pm: Evening of Song and Dance featuring Cantor Adam Stotland and Cantor Daniel Benlolo of Shaare Zion Congregation, 5575 Côte Saint Luc Rd. to support the Centre for the Arts in Human Development at Concordia U. Refreshments, silent auction. $20. To register: 514-481-7727 x 235

Council on Palliative Care • Tuesday events

Nov. 14: 6–8pm: Getting what you need: communicating with the health care team with Zelda Freitas SW

Nov. 21: 6–8 pm: Caring for ourselves while caring for others, a video of Dr. Gabor Maté, author of When the Body says No, followed by discussion with Sue Britton RN. Refreshments. Montreal W United Church Ross Hall, 88 Ballantyne N., Montreal W, (corner Curzon & Westminster). Free.

South Shore Community Partners Network • Wed. Nov. 15

10–noon: Boosting your immune system with a healthy diet with Joanne Lapierre, RHN. Free. 195 Empire, Greenfield Park. 450-466-1325

Goodman Cancer Research Centre • Wed. Nov. 29

Cancer pain management: new avenues and support systems, part of annual, four-part lecture

series. To register: mcgillgcrc.com/events/public forum. Speakers: Dr. Yoram Shir, Director of the Alan Edwards Pain Management Unit at the MUHC; Svetlana Komarova, Ph.D, Shriners Hospital for Children; Dr. Manuel Borod, Director of the Division of Supportive and Palliative Care

Programs, MUHC. McIntyre Medical Building, 1200 Pine Ave. W. 6th flr.

Palmer Theatre Zerf Productions concert • Sat. Nov. 25

7:30 at Loyola Chapel, 7141 Sherbrooke W. Concordia. Admission: non-perishable food for NDG Foodbank and monetary donations to water project in Africa. 514-848-2424

Stewart Hall Singers • Sat. Dec. 2

8pm: With conductor Douglas Knight. Fauré’s Requiem and Gounod’s Gallia along with Christmas music at St-Joachim Church, 2 Ste-Anne, Pointe-Claire, $20. 514-697-2952

Creative Social Centre course offerings

Chair Yoga with Judy Caulfield, Tues. 1–2. $7 members / $9 non-members. Knitting with Raymonde Grant, Mon, 1:30–3. $30 for 4 sessions. Folk Dancing with Maurice Perez. Mon, 10:30–11:30. $7 / $9. Keep fit with Judy: Tues and Thurs, 9:30–10:30. $7 / $9. Art with Miriam, Wed. 10–noon or 1–3. $10 / $12. Sing-along group, no auditions. Thurs, 1–3. $6 / $8. Membership: $30 a year. 5237 Clanranald. 514-488-0907

Mountainside United Church • Sun. Dec. 3

Christmas concert at 3pm. Choir will be joined by Rafael de Castro, organist, Caroline Derome, flute, and Cordell Henebury, percussion. Freewill offering. Refreshments. 687 Roslyn, corner Lansdowne & The Boulevard, Westmount. 514-486-1165