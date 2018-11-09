What’s happening in Montreal in November

ARTS & CULTURE

Lyrical Candlelight Christmas at Loyola

The Lyric Theatre Singers return to Concordia’s Loyola Chapel to present four performances of Candlelight Christmas 2018, Dec. 6–9. Joining the group, on Dec. 6 only, is the English Montreal School Board Chorale Youth Choir under the direction of Patricia Abbott. Besides Christmas music, the performance will salute worldwide music at this celebratory time of year. Non-perishable food for The/Le Depot (formerly the NDG Food Depot) will be collected. Performances are Dec. 6 and 7 at 8pm, Dec. 8 at 4pm and Dec. 9 at 1:30pm. $30; Seniors and students $28; –12, $14.

MCO to play Baroque classics, new music

This concert on November 27, by the McGill Chamber Orchestra is a trip down musical lane, starting and ending with the Baroque and featuring a new work by Indigenous composer Barbara Croall as its contemporary-music piece.

Maestro Boris Brott opens the concert with Montreal Symphony flautist Timothy Hutchins taking the lead in G. P. Telemann’s Flute Concerto in G Major.

Québecoise mezzo-soprano Julie Bouliane will take the stage for a rendition of J.S. Bach’s Cantata 199.

The orchestra then tackles Croall’s latest composition, titled Zasakwaa. The concert ends with Bouliane singing Antonio Vivaldi arias Alma Oppressa and Souente il sole, which she has recorded on her recently

released CD Alma Oppressa (Analekta). The concert, at the magnificent Saint Jean Baptiste Church, 309 Rachel E., starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets: $10 – $75. orchestre.ca or 514-487-5190.

A Cappella Concert

Montreal City Voices, a women’s a cappella chorus presents We are Family, Sat. Nov. 24, 1–4 at St. John the Baptist Church, 233 Ste. Claire Ave., Pte. Claire. $15, 6–10: $5, under 6: free. 514-433-8114

Stewart Hall Singers Christmas concert

Douglas Knight conducts the Christmas section of Handel’s Messiah plus a variety of Christmas songs and carols on Dec. 1, 8pm, Saint-Joachim Church, 2 Sainte-Anne, Pointe-Claire. $20. 514-697-2952 or stewarthallsingers.ca

Women’s Art Society

Tuesday lectures are held 1:30–2:30 at the Unitarian Church, 5035 de Maisonneuve W. Non-members $10. New members, including men, are welcome.

Nov. 13: Archie Fineberg, author: “Graffiti and Street Art 101”

Nov. 20: Grace Powell, art historian: “Alexander Calder: Revolutionary Sculptor”

Film about four women architects at RIDM

City Dreamers, a documentary feature film, will be presented as a World Premiere during the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM), on from Nov. 8–18. The film will screen Sat., Nov. 10 at 5pm at Cinéma du Musée, 1380 Sherbrooke W in the presence of Phyllis Lambert; Brenda van Ginkel, the daughter of Blanche Lemco van Ginkel; and director Joseph Hillel. A second screening is Thurs., Nov. 15 at 8:30pm at the Cinémathèque Québécoise.

The film is about four women architect—Phyllis Lambert, Denise Scott Brown, Cornelia Hahn Oberlander and Blanche Lemco van Ginkel—trailblazers with 60 years of experience each. In French and English with French or English subtitles. Info and tickets: ridm.ca

HEALTH & COMMUNITY

SouthWest United Church Remembrance

Sun, Nov. 11 – Remembrance and Hope: a service of music and prayer 10am at 1445 Clémenceau Ave, Verdun with choir, guest musicians and vocalists; music to inspire, reflect and dream of a better future.

Bridge with Creative Social Club

Beginners Bridge continues with Steve Merovitz and Ellen Moss Mondays 1-3. $170 for 8 lessons plus $30 membership. 5237 Clanranald. Buses 63, 166, 129, 51 and metro Snowdon. 514-488-0907 cscmtl.com

Walk benefits those with Parkinson’s

More than 1,850 people across Quebec participated last month in a walk to raise funds for and awareness of Parkinson’s Disease, raising a total of $204,347, Parkinson Québec reports. Participants walked a total of 5,320 kilometers as part of the fund-raising drive to benefit activities and support offered by the non-profit organization.

The organization acts as a reference point for the estimated 25,000 Quebecers who are living with Parkinson’s and their families, as well as health professionals involved in treatment and care. It represents the rights and interests of the Parkinson’s community and contributes funds for research. For information or to contribute, click on parkinsonsjourney.ca or call 514-861-4422.

Park Extension Historical Society

Sat, Nov. 17 at 7pm, the annual supper of the Park-Extension Historical Society will be held at Livingstone Presbyterian Church, 7110 de l’Épée. Christine Gosselin, Member of the Montreal City Executive Committee responsible for culture,

heritage and design, and councillor for the Vieux-Rosemont district, will speak on conserving the old “shoe-box” houses, examples of early urban architecture. Full course meal served. Reserve in advance: $25 ($15/students). leslieljd@yahoo.com

Arthritis Forum — learn, connect and flourish

Nov. 10, Palais des congrès: a day dedicated entirely to rheumatic diseases and open to people with arthritis and their loved ones. With more than 35 presentations and workshops, this is an occasion to get reliable information, top education on arthritis and exchange with other participants. Visit arthritisforum.ca or call 1-

800-321-1433 # 2424 to register.

Meditation video at Atwater Library

Sat, Nov. 17, Krishnamurti Information Centre presents a video in English with French subtitles on Meditation at the Atwater Library, 2nd floor, 1200 Atwater., 2-4 pm, $5. 514-937-8869.

Cardiologist speaks at Women’s Club, DDO

Dr. Colin Rose, MUHC cardiologist, will speak on Cardiometabolic disease and Lifestyle at Montreal Lakeshore University Women’s Club Mon, Nov. 12, 7 – 9pm at Karnak reception hall, 3350 Sources Blvd. in DDO. All women are invited to attend. mlwuc.com

Grieving experience shared

Dorshei Emet synagogue is hosting a bereavement group that will start in early November and is open to people from all faith communities. If interested, contact hrichler@gmail.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

BAZAARS

Summerlea United Church

Used book fair Fri, Nov. 9, 10–6, and Sat, Nov. 10, 9–2 at 225 –50th Ave, Lachine. 514-634-2651

St. Thomas More Parish, Verdun

Annual Parish Bazaar Sat, Nov. 17, 9–3 at 978 Moffat Ave. Fudge, baking, Christmas decorations, white elephant, raffles, games. Mini sale Sun, Nov. 18, 9:30–noon.

SouthWest United, Verdun

Christmas Xtravaganza Bazaar Sat, Nov. 17, 9–4, SouthWest Mission, 631 Melrose Ave. featuring a snack bar, books, baubles, bric-o-brac, local vendors. 514-768-6231

Manoir Kirkland Annual Bazaar

Sat, Nov. 17 at 2 Canvin, Kirkland, 10–3, baked goods, arts & crafts, knitting, white elephant, paintings.

Centre Greene, Westmount

Treats & Treasures Craft Sale and Bazaar Sat, Nov. 17, 10–4 with 30 artisans, baked goods, raffle and the Empty Bowls project. Light lunch served. All proceeds go to support Centre Greene community programs. 1090 Greene Ave.

centregreene.org 514-931-6202

St-Paul’s Lutheran Church, VSL

Bazaar Sat, Nov. 24, noon – 4 at 1720 Decarie Blvd. Baking, German specialties, Tombola, lunch.

Hungarian United Church, TMR

Christmas Shopping Sale on Sat, Nov. 24, 10–3 and Sun, Nov. 25, 10–3 sponsored by Fellowship Circle, 40 Graham Blvd. Hungarian Cuisine, homemade pasta, bake sale, antiques, jewellery, household items.

Dorval Strathmore United Church

Christmas Bazaar Sat, Nov. 24, 10 –2. Artisan fair and bake sale at 310 Brookhaven. Coffee and cake 10–11:30. Lunch café.

Holy Cross Church, Ville Émard

Christmas Bazaar at 1960 Jolicoeur Sat, Dec. 1, 10–2 and Sun, Dec. 2, 10–noon. Christmas decorations, jewellery, books, CDs, DVDs, white elephant, baked goods, raffles, tea room.

Hungarian United Church, TMR

Christmas Bazaar Sat, Dec. 8, 10–3, Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar at 40 Graham Blvd. corner Jean-Talon and L’Acadie, baked goods, lunch.

Creative Social Hanukah

Join the Creative Social Centre for their annual Hanukah party Thurs, Dec. 6, 1–3pm. Their new choir, under the direction of Suzu Enns, will accompany the dancing led by Maurice Perez. Latkes, pastries, tea and coffee will be served. 5237 Clanranald Ave. $10. Reserve early and bring a non-perishable item for Sun Youth. 514-488-0907 cscmtl@gmail.com

Atwater Library Events

Wed, Nov. 14, 7:30–9. Book Club discusses One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez.

Thurs, Nov. 15, 12:30–1:30 & 2–4 Poet Larissa Andrusyshyn speaks on Poetic Science: Taking liberties in poetry and science by exploring how they intertwine. At 2pm she leads a writing activity. Through writing exercises, participants connect poetry and science. elise.m@videotron.ca

Tues, Nov. 20, 1–3 Alzheimer Café: Technology for Everyone: Designing for Aging and Dementia by Carrie Jiamin Dai, Ph.D. student, School of Information Studies,

McGill. Refreshments.

Thurs, Nov. 22, 12:30–1:30

Michael Carin discusses his new book Churchill At Munich and muses about parallels between 1930s Europe and today’s world with Putin and Trump.

Wed, Nov. 28, 12:30–1:30

Elizabeth Kirkland, Ph.D., historical researcher and teacher, discusses Lady Julia Drummond (1860-1942) and her contributions to social reform and the Great War effort.

Fri, Nov. 30, 12:30–1:30

What’s in a Description? Poems About Art — A Fun Writing Activity for All with poet Domenica Martinello. Explore poems about art and write a few of your own. Advance registration not required. elise.m@videotron.ca.

Mon, Dec. 3, 7pm: Author L.S. Attarini presents “From Angst to Fulfillment” a lecture on overcoming the negativity of existentialism, included in his new book. $2.

Thurs, Dec. 6, 12:30–1:30 Author and collector Peter Blair presents Scotland in 3D. 3D glasses provided.

Wed, Dec. 12, 7:30–9 Book Club discusses The Little Red Chairs by Edna O’Brien. Free for all events. Donations requested. 1200 Atwater Ave. at Ste-Catherine. 514-935-7344



Dialogic on appreciating art

Prof. Norman Cornett will speak to members of the Lakeshore Association of Artists on the dialogic approach to appreciating works of art, entitled What Happens Between Art and Viewers on Nov. 13 at 288 Beaconsfield Blvd.

professor.normancornett@gmail.com

Creative Social singing

Do you enjoy singing? Join the Creative Social Centre Choir under the direction of Suzu Enns. No auditions necessary except for placement. Thursday, 1–3pm. Raicek Hall, main floor. Info: 514-488-0907

DDO art show

The Artists’ Association of Dollard will hold an exhibition and sale of original paintings during a Craft Fair at 12001 Salaberry Blvd, DDO at the Civic Centre Nov. 17 and 18 from 3–4pm. Free 514-683-2577.

Mindy Pollack speaks at sisterhood

Join the Sisterhood of the Chevra Kadisha synagogue, 5237 Clanranald,

for lunch at noon, Wed, Nov. 21 when Mindy Pollack, Outremont Borough Councillor-Project Montreal will speak on how she got into politics. Reserve by Nov. 14. $25. 514-482-3366

Temple Emanu-El events

The Complexities of Grand-parenting, Mon, Nov. 12, 7pm: Rabbi Emeritus Leigh Lerner and Betty Goldwarg, psychotherapist, talk about being a grandparent. How do family dynamics and Jewish values combine? $20/non-members. $5 more at the door. 514-937-3575, # 213

136th Anniversary Hanukah

Wed, Nov. 28, 7–9 A fun-filled evening with a raffle draw, silent auction, balloon popping and entertainment. $136 admits two. 514-937-3575, #213. All events at 395 Elm Ave, Westmount.

Panel on LGBT seniors

Gay and Grey Montreal together with Services CDB à domicile and Prévention CDN/NDG, present a panel discussion Fri, Nov. 16, 9–noon at the Côte St-Luc Aquatic Centre. The panel is designed for those who work with LGBT seniors but is open to all. 514-690-2034 eventbrite.ca/e/intervening-with-lgbt-seniors