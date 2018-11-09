What’s happening in Montreal in November

ARTS & CULTURE
Lyrical Candlelight Christmas at Loyola
The Lyric Theatre Singers return to Concordia’s Loyola Chapel to present four performances of Candlelight Christmas 2018, Dec. 6–9. Joining the group, on Dec. 6 only, is the English Montreal School Board Chorale Youth Choir under the direction of Patricia Abbott. Besides Christmas music, the performance will salute worldwide music at this celebratory time of year. Non-perishable food for The/Le Depot (formerly the NDG Food Depot) will be collected. Performances are Dec. 6 and 7 at 8pm, Dec. 8 at 4pm and Dec. 9 at 1:30pm. $30; Seniors and students $28; –12, $14.
MCO to play Baroque classics, new music
This concert on November 27, by the McGill Chamber Orchestra is a trip down musical lane, starting and ending with the Baroque and featuring a new work by Indigenous composer Barbara Croall as its contemporary-music piece.
Maestro Boris Brott opens the concert with Montreal Symphony flautist Timothy Hutchins taking the lead in G. P. Telemann’s Flute Concerto in G Major.
Québecoise mezzo-soprano Julie Bouliane will take the stage for a rendition of J.S. Bach’s Cantata 199.
The orchestra then tackles Croall’s latest composition, titled Zasakwaa. The concert ends with Bouliane singing Antonio Vivaldi arias Alma Oppressa and Souente il sole, which she has recorded on her recently
released CD Alma Oppressa (Analekta). The concert, at the magnificent Saint Jean Baptiste Church, 309 Rachel E., starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets: $10 – $75. orchestre.ca or 514-487-5190.
A Cappella Concert
Montreal City Voices, a women’s a cappella chorus presents We are Family, Sat. Nov. 24, 1–4 at St. John the Baptist Church, 233 Ste. Claire Ave., Pte. Claire. $15, 6–10: $5, under 6: free. 514-433-8114
Stewart Hall Singers Christmas concert
Douglas Knight conducts the Christmas section of Handel’s Messiah plus a variety of Christmas songs and carols on Dec. 1, 8pm, Saint-Joachim Church, 2 Sainte-Anne, Pointe-Claire. $20. 514-697-2952 or stewarthallsingers.ca
Women’s Art Society
Tuesday lectures are held 1:30–2:30 at the Unitarian Church, 5035 de Maisonneuve W. Non-members $10. New members, including men, are welcome.
Nov. 13: Archie Fineberg, author: “Graffiti and Street Art 101”
Nov. 20: Grace Powell, art historian: “Alexander Calder: Revolutionary Sculptor”
Film about four women architects at RIDM
City Dreamers, a documentary feature film, will be presented as a World Premiere during the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM), on from Nov. 8–18. The film will screen Sat., Nov. 10 at 5pm at Cinéma du Musée, 1380 Sherbrooke W in the presence of Phyllis Lambert; Brenda van Ginkel, the daughter of Blanche Lemco van Ginkel; and director Joseph Hillel. A second screening is Thurs., Nov. 15 at 8:30pm at the Cinémathèque Québécoise.
The film is about four women architect—Phyllis Lambert, Denise Scott Brown, Cornelia Hahn Oberlander and Blanche Lemco van Ginkel—trailblazers with 60 years of experience each. In French and English with French or English subtitles. Info and tickets: ridm.ca
HEALTH & COMMUNITY
SouthWest United Church Remembrance
Sun, Nov. 11 – Remembrance and Hope: a service of music and prayer 10am at 1445 Clémenceau Ave, Verdun with choir, guest musicians and vocalists; music to inspire, reflect and dream of a better future.
Bridge with Creative Social Club
Beginners Bridge continues with Steve Merovitz and Ellen Moss Mondays 1-3. $170 for 8 lessons plus $30 membership. 5237 Clanranald. Buses 63, 166, 129, 51 and metro Snowdon. 514-488-0907 cscmtl.com
Walk benefits those with Parkinson’s
More than 1,850 people across Quebec participated last month in a walk to raise funds for and awareness of Parkinson’s Disease, raising a total of $204,347, Parkinson Québec reports. Participants walked a total of 5,320 kilometers as part of the fund-raising drive to benefit activities and support offered by the non-profit organization.
The organization acts as a reference point for the estimated 25,000 Quebecers who are living with Parkinson’s and their families, as well as health professionals involved in treatment and care. It represents the rights and interests of the Parkinson’s community and contributes funds for research. For information or to contribute, click on parkinsonsjourney.ca or call 514-861-4422.
Park Extension Historical Society
Sat, Nov. 17 at 7pm, the annual supper of the Park-Extension Historical Society will be held at Livingstone Presbyterian Church, 7110 de l’Épée. Christine Gosselin, Member of the Montreal City Executive Committee responsible for culture,
heritage and design, and councillor for the Vieux-Rosemont district, will speak on conserving the old “shoe-box” houses, examples of early urban architecture. Full course meal served. Reserve in advance: $25 ($15/students). leslieljd@yahoo.com
Arthritis Forum — learn, connect and flourish
Nov. 10, Palais des congrès: a day dedicated entirely to rheumatic diseases and open to people with arthritis and their loved ones. With more than 35 presentations and workshops, this is an occasion to get reliable information, top education on arthritis and exchange with other participants. Visit arthritisforum.ca or call 1-
800-321-1433 # 2424 to register.
Meditation video at Atwater Library
Sat, Nov. 17, Krishnamurti Information Centre presents a video in English with French subtitles on Meditation at the Atwater Library, 2nd floor, 1200 Atwater., 2-4 pm, $5. 514-937-8869.
Cardiologist speaks at Women’s Club, DDO
Dr. Colin Rose, MUHC cardiologist, will speak on Cardiometabolic disease and Lifestyle at Montreal Lakeshore University Women’s Club Mon, Nov. 12, 7 – 9pm at Karnak reception hall, 3350 Sources Blvd. in DDO. All women are invited to attend. mlwuc.com
Grieving experience shared
Dorshei Emet synagogue is hosting a bereavement group that will start in early November and is open to people from all faith communities. If interested, contact hrichler@gmail.com.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
BAZAARS
Summerlea United Church
Used book fair Fri, Nov. 9, 10–6, and Sat, Nov. 10, 9–2 at 225 –50th Ave, Lachine. 514-634-2651
St. Thomas More Parish, Verdun
Annual Parish Bazaar Sat, Nov. 17, 9–3 at 978 Moffat Ave. Fudge, baking, Christmas decorations, white elephant, raffles, games. Mini sale Sun, Nov. 18, 9:30–noon.
SouthWest United, Verdun
Christmas Xtravaganza Bazaar Sat, Nov. 17, 9–4, SouthWest Mission, 631 Melrose Ave. featuring a snack bar, books, baubles, bric-o-brac, local vendors. 514-768-6231
Manoir Kirkland Annual Bazaar
Sat, Nov. 17 at 2 Canvin, Kirkland, 10–3, baked goods, arts & crafts, knitting, white elephant, paintings.
Centre Greene, Westmount
Treats & Treasures Craft Sale and Bazaar Sat, Nov. 17, 10–4 with 30 artisans, baked goods, raffle and the Empty Bowls project. Light lunch served. All proceeds go to support Centre Greene community programs. 1090 Greene Ave.
centregreene.org 514-931-6202
St-Paul’s Lutheran Church, VSL
Bazaar Sat, Nov. 24, noon – 4 at 1720 Decarie Blvd. Baking, German specialties, Tombola, lunch.
Hungarian United Church, TMR
Christmas Shopping Sale on Sat, Nov. 24, 10–3 and Sun, Nov. 25, 10–3 sponsored by Fellowship Circle, 40 Graham Blvd. Hungarian Cuisine, homemade pasta, bake sale, antiques, jewellery, household items.
Dorval Strathmore United Church
Christmas Bazaar Sat, Nov. 24, 10 –2. Artisan fair and bake sale at 310 Brookhaven. Coffee and cake 10–11:30. Lunch café.
Holy Cross Church, Ville Émard
Christmas Bazaar at 1960 Jolicoeur Sat, Dec. 1, 10–2 and Sun, Dec. 2, 10–noon. Christmas decorations, jewellery, books, CDs, DVDs, white elephant, baked goods, raffles, tea room.
Hungarian United Church, TMR
Christmas Bazaar Sat, Dec. 8, 10–3, Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar at 40 Graham Blvd. corner Jean-Talon and L’Acadie, baked goods, lunch.
Creative Social Hanukah
Join the Creative Social Centre for their annual Hanukah party Thurs, Dec. 6, 1–3pm. Their new choir, under the direction of Suzu Enns, will accompany the dancing led by Maurice Perez. Latkes, pastries, tea and coffee will be served. 5237 Clanranald Ave. $10. Reserve early and bring a non-perishable item for Sun Youth. 514-488-0907 cscmtl@gmail.com
Atwater Library Events
Wed, Nov. 14, 7:30–9. Book Club discusses One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez.
Thurs, Nov. 15, 12:30–1:30 & 2–4 Poet Larissa Andrusyshyn speaks on Poetic Science: Taking liberties in poetry and science by exploring how they intertwine. At 2pm she leads a writing activity. Through writing exercises, participants connect poetry and science. elise.m@videotron.ca
Tues, Nov. 20, 1–3 Alzheimer Café: Technology for Everyone: Designing for Aging and Dementia by Carrie Jiamin Dai, Ph.D. student, School of Information Studies,
McGill. Refreshments.
Thurs, Nov. 22, 12:30–1:30
Michael Carin discusses his new book Churchill At Munich and muses about parallels between 1930s Europe and today’s world with Putin and Trump.
Wed, Nov. 28, 12:30–1:30
Elizabeth Kirkland, Ph.D., historical researcher and teacher, discusses Lady Julia Drummond (1860-1942) and her contributions to social reform and the Great War effort.
Fri, Nov. 30, 12:30–1:30
What’s in a Description? Poems About Art — A Fun Writing Activity for All with poet Domenica Martinello. Explore poems about art and write a few of your own. Advance registration not required. elise.m@videotron.ca.
Mon, Dec. 3, 7pm: Author L.S. Attarini presents “From Angst to Fulfillment” a lecture on overcoming the negativity of existentialism, included in his new book. $2.
Thurs, Dec. 6, 12:30–1:30 Author and collector Peter Blair presents Scotland in 3D. 3D glasses provided.
Wed, Dec. 12, 7:30–9 Book Club discusses The Little Red Chairs by Edna O’Brien. Free for all events. Donations requested. 1200 Atwater Ave. at Ste-Catherine. 514-935-7344
Dialogic on appreciating art
Prof. Norman Cornett will speak to members of the Lakeshore Association of Artists on the dialogic approach to appreciating works of art, entitled What Happens Between Art and Viewers on Nov. 13 at 288 Beaconsfield Blvd.
professor.normancornett@gmail.com
Creative Social singing
Do you enjoy singing? Join the Creative Social Centre Choir under the direction of Suzu Enns. No auditions necessary except for placement. Thursday, 1–3pm. Raicek Hall, main floor. Info: 514-488-0907
DDO art show
The Artists’ Association of Dollard will hold an exhibition and sale of original paintings during a Craft Fair at 12001 Salaberry Blvd, DDO at the Civic Centre Nov. 17 and 18 from 3–4pm. Free 514-683-2577.
Mindy Pollack speaks at sisterhood
Join the Sisterhood of the Chevra Kadisha synagogue, 5237 Clanranald,
for lunch at noon, Wed, Nov. 21 when Mindy Pollack, Outremont Borough Councillor-Project Montreal will speak on how she got into politics. Reserve by Nov. 14. $25. 514-482-3366
Temple Emanu-El events
The Complexities of Grand-parenting, Mon, Nov. 12, 7pm: Rabbi Emeritus Leigh Lerner and Betty Goldwarg, psychotherapist, talk about being a grandparent. How do family dynamics and Jewish values combine? $20/non-members. $5 more at the door. 514-937-3575, # 213
136th Anniversary Hanukah
Wed, Nov. 28, 7–9 A fun-filled evening with a raffle draw, silent auction, balloon popping and entertainment. $136 admits two. 514-937-3575, #213. All events at 395 Elm Ave, Westmount.
Panel on LGBT seniors
Gay and Grey Montreal together with Services CDB à domicile and Prévention CDN/NDG, present a panel discussion Fri, Nov. 16, 9–noon at the Côte St-Luc Aquatic Centre. The panel is designed for those who work with LGBT seniors but is open to all. 514-690-2034 eventbrite.ca/e/intervening-with-lgbt-seniors