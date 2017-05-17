What’s happening in Montreal in May

ART

Natasha Turovsky exhibition

• May 12 – June 25

Centre culturel de NDG, 6400 Monkland. Meet the artist June 1 at 5pm

Women’s Art Society of Montreal

• May 12 – 14

Annual Members Juried Art Show & Sale: Friday 2 – 8pm, Sat & Sun 10am – 5pm. Vernissage Saturday, 2 – 5pm at Concordia’s Grey Nun’s Residence Hall, 1190 Guy. womensartsociety.com

514-495-3701

Rummage Sale • Sat. May 13

9am to noon at Church of St. John the Baptist, 233 Ste. Claire, Pointe-Claire

Artists’ Circle of West Island • till June 2

Annual show and sale at Art Premier, 1385 Notre-Dame, Lachine. Monday to Saturday, 10am – 5pm. Thursday, 6:30 – 9:30pm. Benefit to West Island Community Shares.

BAZAARS

Ste-Geneviève United Church • Sat. May 13

10am – 2pm: Spring Garage Sale at 4697

St Jean Blvd., D.D.O. Toys, books, jewellery, furniture. Enjoy fellowship, shopping and lunch. 514-626-4795

Grannies for Good Fashion Bazaar • Sat. May 13

10 – 6: The Big Deal, new and slightly used women’s clothing, a fundraiser sponsored by Grannies for Good, a chapter of the Grandmother to Grandmother Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation. Westmount Park United Church, 4695 de Maisonneuve W. corner Landsdowne. 514-488-9763

St. Jean Berchman’s Church • May 20 & 21

Saturday, 9am to 5pm and Sunday, 9am to 4pm at 5945 Cartier and 5940 Chabot. Resto on premises. Tables for rent. 514-804-6973. Church office: 514-271-1865

St. Kevin’s Church • Sun. June 11

9am to 4pm at 5600 Côte-des-Neiges Rd. Clothing, jewellery, books, DVDs, cosmetics. Philipino dishes. Tables for rent. 514-733-5600

CLUBS

Montreal Urban Hikers • Sat. May 20

9:30am: South of Lafontaine Park, guided by Prof. Robert Wilkins, historian. Meet under the flags South W. corner of Sherbrooke and Parc Lafontaine. Bus 24 or Sherbrooke metro. Walk to Sherbrooke and turn left to Parc Lafontaine. Bring water and wear comfortable shoes $3 ohorge@videotron.ca; montrealurbanhikers.ca

514-366-9108.

Boulingrin Pierrefonds Lawn Bowling Club • May 20 & May 21

Sat. and Sun. 10 – 2pm at 5020 Chestnut, Pierrefonds. Open House: demonstrations, free trials, club & membership info. All levels and ages welcome, no experience necessary. Door Prizes.

EVENTS

Montreal Holocaust Museum and JPL

• Mon. May 15

The Miriam Schachter Vineberg Foundation presents a lecture with author Kim can Alkemade “Orphan #8” at the Jewish Public Library, 5151 Côte Ste-Catherine Rd. This historical novel inspired by true events depicts a woman who encounters a doctor who subjected her to dangerous medical experiments in a New York City Jewish orphanage. Admission free, registration required. Maximum four tickets per person: 514-345-6416

Yiddish Café with Sholem Aleichem

• Thurs. May 18

7pm: An evening in honour of Sholem Aleichem at Jewish Public Library, 5151 Côte Ste-Catherine. Members/students $7, General admission: $12. Refreshments. Tickets: 514-345-6416. Advance purchase only

Westmount Historical Association

• Thurs. May 18

7 to 9pm: Monthly meeting at Westmount Library, 4574 Sherbrooke W, T.C. Bulmer: a Father of Westmount presented by Mika Goodfriend, photographer. Doors open at 6:30pm. Free for members and $5 for non-members. westmounthistorical.org

West End Horticultural Society • May 20

9:30 – 11am Annual Perennial Plant Sale in front of Pharmacie Jean Coutu, 6624 Somerled, corner Walkley in NDG, 514-489-0484

Cummings Centre Events in May

Computer Maintenance Workshop

• Tues. May 16

9:30 – 12:30: Learn how to speed up your computer, scan for viruses and clean out old files at 5700 Westbury Avenue. $30 514-342-1234, loc. 7348

Discover Quebec City • Wed. May 17

Explore Quebec City on this full-day tour starting with free time to wander through Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and enjoy the cafes, restaurants, shops, and optional walking tours. Hop aboard the bus to visit attractions including a guided tour of the new Pierre Lassonde Pavillion of the Musée National des Beaux-Arts. Lunch on your own. $70 member / $105 non-member. To register: 514-342-1234, loc. 7365

Elder abuse panel presentation • Wed. May 24

Elder abuse takes many forms, physical, emotional and financial. The greatest harm caused is breach of trust and a sense of isolation and hopelessness. RECAA (Respecting Elders Communities Against Abuse) begins the evening at 7pm followed by a panel presentation featuring Dr. Mark Yaffe (MUHC), Roula Marinos, Branch Manager, RBC, Queen Mary, and Marick Bertrand and Lidia Volvich of the Elder Mistreatment Helpline. $5. 5700 Westbury Ave. 514-342-1234, loc. 7365

Open House for new volunteers • Thurs. May 25

10 am – 2pm. Tours 5700 Westbury Ave. 514-342-1234, loc.7240

Beit Zion synagogue events in May

Rabbi Perton holds Jewish History Lecture Series, Tuesday, May 23 and June 6. Free Hebrew Reading classes starting Thursday May 11. Events at 1 Place Sydney Shoham in Côte St. Luc. 514-489-8411

MUSIC

CANTIAM Chorale Philomela Singers

• May 13 & 14

Join the Chorale Philomela Singers at one of two concerts featuring music inspired by Canada’s 150th anniversary. Raffle with prizes and a reception following concert. Portion of proceeds donated to West Island Citizen Advocacy. Performances Sat. May 13 at 7:30pm at Union Church, 24 Maple, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue and Sun. May 14, at 3pm at St-Columba-by-the-Lake Church, 11 Rodney, Pointe-Claire. $18. Seniors/students $10. Info: facebook.com/choralephilomela or 514-605-0015

Voices for Hope • Sun. May 14

Community choir with director Douglas Knight conducting benefit concert “The Beat Sings On” with songs from Broadway to Pops, 3 pm, Cedar Park United, 204 Lakeview, Pointe-Claire, $15. cedarparkunited.org 514-630-0331

Shaar Hashomayim synagogue concert

• Sun. May 14

Noon: Child musicians, Albert Li and Miriam Roberts, perform on piano and violin. $5 includes light lunch. Enter at 425 Metcalfe. Reservations: 514-937-9474, loc. 139

Gala honouring Phil Cohen • Wed. May 17

7:30pm: Tribute Concert celebrating the life and work of Prof. Philip Cohen with multi-media performances by his students worldwide at Oscar Peterson Hall, 7141 Sherbrooke W. Free

Guitare Montreal Festival • May 26, 27, and 28

15th anniversary of the classical guitar festival. Tickets eventbrite.ca 2017 line-up: Bokyung Byun, Jérôme Ducharme, Matthew McAllister, Jorge Andrés Orjuela, Thierry Bégin-Lamontagne, Michel Beauchamps, Marko Féri, Dr. Éric Legault, Dr. Jeffrey McFadden. $5000 in prizes for MGS Youth Competition and The Montréal International Classical Guitar Competition. guitaremontreal.com, facebook.com/guitaremontreal2002

Church of St. John the Baptist • Sat. June 3

9 – noon Perennial Plant Sale at 233 Ste. Claire Ave, Pointe-Claire.

Atwater Library Events

Thurs, May 11, 12:30 pm

For the Atwater Library Lunchtime Series, Caitlin Bailey, Curator and Executive Director of the Canadian Centre for the Great War, presents the multi-media exhibition Dear Bessie: A Wartime Love Story. Displays from the exhibition during May.

Tues, May 16, 1-3 pm

Claire Webster, professional Alzheimer Care Consultant and trainer, President and Founder of Caregiver Crosswalk Inc. speaks on The fall and rise of Superwoman. Refreshments & discussion.

Thurs, May 18, 12:30 pm

Atwater Library Lunchtime Series: Malcolm McRae speaks on the early history of bicycling in Montreal and the Montreal Bicycle Club, founded in 1878 and recently revived by cycling enthusiasts.

Thurs, May 25, 12:30 pm

Atwater Library Lunchtime Series: Jackie Roberge, Life Purpose coach, yoga and meditation teacher, speaks on Your Purpose is Calling – Are You Listening?

Tues, May 30, 5 – 7pm

Atwater Library 150th Day Party celebrates the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation featuring the winners of the library’s 150-word flash writing contest, 150-second videos by participants in another project, and a display of visual art by students. Donations requested at all events. 514-935-7344, 1200 Atwater Atwater Metro atwaterlibrary.ca

THEATRE

John Abbott Theatre • till May 13

The Crucible by Arthur Miller presented by the Theatre and Music Departments of John Abbott College at 8pm, May 12 & May 13 at 2pm, JAC Casgrain Theatre, (off Maple) 21, 275 Lakeshore Rd, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue. 514-457-2447 or theatre@johnabbott.qc.ca Tickets at the door or brownpapertickets.com No reserved seats. Groups must book in advance. Tickets non refundable.