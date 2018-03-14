What’s happening in Montreal in March

ART

Visual artist Nicoletta Pasquino is holding an exhibition of her work on the theme of

reclaiming the representation of women in fashion. The vernissage is scheduled March 22, 7:30 p.m., with the participation of professor Norman Cornett. The location is the Trestler House, 85 de la Commune Rd., in Vaudreuil–Soulanges, and women who want to are invited to wear red lipstick.

BAZAARS

Marie Claret Church • March 9–10 & April 6–7

Fri. 8–5, Sat. 8–3 at 10, 680 Larose at Henri Bourassa. 450-978-4033

St. Sacrement Church • March 17–18

Sat. & Sun. 9–4 at 800 Provost in Lachine.

Tables to rent. 514-660-0649

St. Vincent Marie de Strambi • March 23, 24, 25

Fri. 1–5, Sat. 9–4, Sun. 9–4 at 10, 815 Armand Lavergne in Mtl-N. Tables to rent. 514-660-0649

St. Charles Church • March 30–31

Fri. 9–5, Sat. 9–3 at 2115 du Centre in Pointe St. Charles. Resto. Tables to Rent. 514-932-5335

Clubs

Helvetia Seniors Club – Tues. March 13

11am–2pm meeting at Restaurant Via Marcello, 1790 Côte Vertu. Urud Mutang will talk about the threats in his homeland Malaysia. Meetings every second Tuesday except July, August and December. Bring a friend. New members welcome.

450-687-5256 or barbaragasser@bell.net

Women’s Art Society of Mtl • March 13 & 27

Tuesday Lectures 1:30–2:30 at Unitarian Church 5035 deMaisonneuve W. Non-members $10 / New members welcome! womensartsociety.com

March 13: Shelley Miller, sculptor

March 27: Marie Leconte, writer

Beaconsfield Garden Club • Mon. March 14

Kathryn Aalto, author of New York Times bestseller The Natural World of Winnie-the-Pooh: A Walk Through the Forest that Inspired the Hundred Acre Wood, will discuss her book and the history of the forest behind the Hundred Acre Wood. Meetings held every second Wednesday. Herb Linder Annex, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. Starts at 7:30pm. beaconsfieldgardenclub.ca

Lawn chair soiree • Thurs. March 15

Espace Art Lounge Montreal, 160 Saint-Viateur E, #108. doors face Casgrain. Buses 51, 55. Come early for a lovely supper; a program of poetry and prose begins at 7:15pm with open mic.

Westmount Historical Association

• Thurs. March 15

Protecting Our Heritage: Setting Up Westmount’s System. Speaker: Mark London, PAC chair 1987-93 & 1998-2001; past Executive Director, Martha’s Vineyard Commission. In the 1980s and 90s, Westmount’s Architectural and Planning Commission set up an integrated system of heritage conservation. It rated every building in the city and linked this rating to a comprehensive set of guidelines. Mark London will discuss this initiative, which he led.

Film of Lida Moser • Sun. March 18

Lida Moser, photographer, will be shown in English at artFIFA at 5:30 at the Canadian Centre for Architecture.

Tales & Travels Series at Westmount Library

Fridays, April 6 to 27 and June 1 to 29, 1–3pm

During this weekly activity for individuals living with Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia, participants will be encouraged to converse and express themselves by simulating the act of travelling to a foreign country. Registration is required and spaces are limited. For details, contact Daniel Míguez de Luca, librarian at 514-989-5530 or dmiquez@westmount.org or visit westlib.org or bit.ly/talesandtravels

4574 Sherbooke W.

Atwater Library Events

Free admission to all events. Donations requested.

Thurs. March 15, 12:30–1:30 Atwater Library Lunchtime Series features a St. Patrick’s Week program of words and music. Zan Cammack, PhD, Concordia U Fulbright Post-doctoral Fellow in Irish Studies, speaks on «Cathleen Ní Houlihan from Myth to Modernity. Dragún Bán musicians perform Irish songs.

Sat. March 17, 3 pm Atwater Poetry Project presents readings by Larissa Andrusyshyn, Erín Moure and Gillian Sze. Curated by Deanna Radford.

Tues. March 20, 1–3 Alzheimer Café with Jessica Smith, coordinator of a family caregivers support program with the YWCA/Y des femmes de Montréal, on navigating the health system and understanding CLSC services for seniors.

Thurs. March 22, 12:30–1:30 Joe Schwarcz, PhD, Director of McGill University’s Office for Science and Society, speaks on Nutritional Advice: Is There a Solution to the Confusion?

Thurs. April 5, 12:30–1:30 McGill University Chair in Canadian-Scottish Studies co-hosts renowned editor, publisher and author Douglas Gibson for his show GREAT SCOTS: Canada’s Greatest Storytellers with Scottish Links.

Events at Atwater Library, 1200 Atwater Ave. (Atwater metro). 514-935-7344, atwaterlibrary.ca