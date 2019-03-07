What’s happening in Montreal in March 2019

The Lawn Chair Soirée with Mark Abley

On March 21 at 7pm you are invited to attend the Lawn Chair Soirée with guests Mark Abley, Rawi Hage, and Amy Sands Brodoff with music by Marianne Gavin. Open Mic in the Art Lounge Mtl, at 160 St-Viateur E. #108. Free admission, but buying food and drink from the host would be appreciated. Info: lawnchairsoiree.org

Atwater Library Events

Thurs. March 7: 12:30–1:30pm Dr. Linda Morra speaks on “Literary Legacies: Margaret Laurence and Her Archives.”

Thurs. March 14: 12:15–1:30pm Lunchtime Series presents a program of music and words for St. Patrick’s. Dragún Bán perform traditional Irish music. Fergus Keyes speaks on Irish immigration to Quebec.

Tues. March 19: 1–3 Alzheimer Café presents “Caregiver Burnout: Prevention, Signs, and Finding Support” by Melanie Levy, BSc, MSc, MSW student at McGill and intern at the Alzheimer Society of Montreal. Discussion with refreshments.

Thurs. March 21: 12:30–1:30 Lunchtime Series: author D’Arcy Jenish discusses his book The Making of the October Crisis: Canada’s Long Nightmare of Terrorism at the Hands of the FLQ.

Thurs. March 28: 12:30–1:30 Lunchtime Series: Luke Stark explains Artificial Intelligence (AI) and what it means for us. All events are free. Donations appreciated. Atwater Library, 1200 Atwater Ave. at Ste-Catherine (métro Atwater). 514-935-7344

Bereavement group open to all

A group for those in mourning will commence again at Dorshei Emet, Reconstructionist Synagogue at 18 Cleve Rd, Hampstead circa March 15. The group is open to all faith communities.

Howard Richler, who is spearheading the group, says that dealing with the loss of a loved one in a group setting was helpful to him after the loss of his wife Ruth 18 years ago. The group will be headed by Donna Kuzmarov. If you are interested or know someone who might benefit, contact Howard at hrichler@gmail.com.

The beauty of heritage tomatoes

March 20 at 7:30 pm, the West End Horticultural Society will meet at The Monkland Community Center, 4410 Westhill Ave. in NDG.

A brief Annual General Meeting will precede the presentation Heritage Tomatoes. By Tereska Gesing, CEO of Urban Seedling (urbanseedling.com) who will explain the beauty, flavours and how-to’s of growing magnificent

heritage tomatoes. Members free, guests $5. Info: 514-489-0484

Youth choirs perform Earth Hour Concert

Saturday, March 30, 8:15–9:30 pm at Christ Church Cathedral, 635 Ste-Catherine W., Chœur des Enfants de Montréal will perform an Earth Hour Concert. A free-will offering will be accepted.

Five youth choirs (about 120 choristers) will perform a program of choral music — a celebration of light and hope. In conjunction with the essential concept of Earth Hour, all of the Cathedral’s lights will be extinguished and candles will be lit.

Under the direction of Léa Moisan-Perrier, Chœur des enfants de Montréal (CEM)’s mission is to provide musical education to youth who love to sing. Earth Hour is a worldwide grass-roots movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia in 2007. Since then it has grown to engage more than 7000 cities and towns worldwide, and the one-hour event continues to remain the key driver of the now larger movement. The worldwide event is held towards the end of March annually, encouraging individuals, communities, households and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour as a symbol for their commitment to the planet.

A taste of tea and fashion

Sunday, March 10, Playmas Montreal Cultural Association will host their annual A Taste of Tea to celebrate International Women’s Day. This year A Taste of Tea and Fashion will honor six Caribbean Female Fashion Designers in Montreal and Toronto. The designers are Angela Alexis; Glendora Sealy; Mirmonde Phildor; Nadia Bunyan; Esther Labbe: and Mildred Lawrence, the keynote speaker. Guests are encouraged to dress in their fanciest clothes and be ready to “strut their stuff” down the pink carpet. Feather boas, tiaras, ruffles, sparkles, and bows are welcome. The event is at The Aquatic and Community Centre in C.S.L., 5794 Parkhaven (corner Kildare), 2–6. $30. Info: 514-620-6612 or 514-747-7271.

Purim Party at Creative Social

Celebrate Purim with the Creative Social Centre Thurs., March 14, 1–3 at the Chevra Kadisha Synagogue, 5237 Clanranald. Sing with Hélène Engel and dance with Maurice Perez. Tea, coffee and hamantashen will be served. All welcome. $10. Info: 514-488-0907

Polish Bazaar raises funds for children

Saturday, March 30 and Sunday March 31 from 9:30–5pm at the St-Antonin Church, 5361 Snowdon Ave., métro Snowdon. Serving hot and cold traditional Polish dishes and desserts, display and sale of amber and handmade jewellery, folk art, Peruvian Alpaca products, clothing, books, and cosmetics. Funds are being raised by the Committee for relief to children and seniors with disabilities. Info: 450-433-1321

Join the Creative Social Centre Choir

Do you enjoy singing? Come and join the Creative Social Centre choir. No auditions are required, only a love of singing. The choir will meet Thursday, 1 –3pm at the Chevra Synagogue, main floor, 5237 Clanranald Ave. Info: 514-488-0907 or cscmtl@gmail.com

Saint Patrick’s Dance at Legion

Saturday, March 16, come dance the night away at Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #212, 7771 Bouvier, Lasalle, 514-365-0595, with music by the Clahanes. 8pm. $15. Tickets available at the branch bar. Table reservations for 10+ only. Contact: Bruce Allan at 514-772-2646

Brunch with Bagg St. Klezmer

B’nai Brith will hold a musical kosher brunch on Sun. April 7 at 10:30am with The Bagg Street Klezmer Band. $10. To register, call 514-482-4252, Adath Synagogue, 223 Harrow, Hampstead.

Senior fitness at Centre Greene

Centre Greene will be bringing back its Seniors’ Fitness program for another session. Senior Wednesdays will offer fitness classes from 3–4pm for $5 a class. Afro-Caribbean Dance provides a fun cardio workout, running bi-weekly until May 1.

A yoga class will run bi-weekly until May 22 geared towards seniors who can choose to do yoga on a mat, or in a chair if they are more comfortable that way.