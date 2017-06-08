What’s happening in Montreal in June and July

ART

Artists at Shaika Café • till July 2

The Shaika Cafe 5526 Sherbrooke W corner Old Orchard in NDG will exhibit pastel artists.

Loose Threads Quilt Guild • Sun. June 11

1-4 pm: Vernissage at Galerie 5275, 5275 Ferrier off Decarie Blvd. No wheelchair access. Park behind Tiffany’s Restaurant on Decarie. Donations to support Maison Shalom. Unveiling of guild challenge – Baubles. Bangles, and Beads – and a vote for Viewer’s Choice. Winner will receive a gift card from Fabricville.

Creative Social Centre Vernissage • June 11 & 12

Sunday and Monday 1-4 pm. Purchase original paintings by talented students. Refreshments.

BAZAARS

St. Barnabas Church • Sat. June 10

Annual garage sale. 12301 Colin St., Pierrefonds. Great bargains and snacks.

COURSES

Creative Social Centre

Folk Dancing: Monday, 10:30-11:30am with professional dancer, Maurice Perez. $7 members, $9 non-members.

Painting and drawing with Miriam Cohen. Wednesday, 10-noon or 1-3pm. Put your inhibitions aside and try it. $10 members, $12 non-members.

Aerobics and stretching with Judy Caulfield. Managing strength and balance. Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30-11:30 am. $7 a class payable monthly.

5237 Clanranald, 514-488-0907 cscmtl@gmail.com

EVENTS

Royal Canadian Legion dinner/dance • Sat. June 10

Night to benefit the legion at 6pm, 7771 Bouvier, Lasalle. BBQ Rib Eye Steak dinner $15. Tickets available at branch bar till Wednesday June 7. 514-365-0595

Animated film at Shaar • Sun. June 11

Noon: Short animated documentary by Canadian director and animator Joyce Borenstein, about her father, painter Sam Borenstein. “The Colours of My Father: A Portrait of Sam Borenstein”. Doors open 11:30 am. $5 includes a light lunch. 425 Metcalfe Ave. Reservations: 514-937-9474 #139

Bloomsday at Concordia’s School of Irish Studies • Mon. June 12

Academic panel, 11am to 3pm featuring Denis Sampson’s The Found Voice as well as student academic panels. Presentations in French and English at McEntee Reading Room (1455 de Maisonneuve W, rm. 1001.01 – 10th floor)

Rita Briansky at Chevra Kadisha synagogue • June 14

Noon: closing luncheon. Artist Rita Briansky presents “I was born with a paintbrush in my hand.” $36. Reservations: 514-482-3366

MUSIC

Grand Concert, Choir for Beethoven • Sat. June 10

8pm: The Choeur Alarica and Sympholies Vocales will be performing Beethoven’s Mass in C Major. 90 voices, 4 soloists, and a 24– musician orchestra will accompany. A portion of proceeds goes to the Everyday Heroes Foundation supporting two Montreal schools for severely handicapped children. $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 for ages 7-16. Église Saint-Sixte, 1895 de L’Église, Saint-Laurent (near Marcel-Laurin). 514-231-2123

THEATRE

Little Shop of Horrors • till June 25

City of Côte Saint-Luc and the Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society present Little Shop of

Horrors at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium, 5801 Cavendish Blvd.

Maple Mosaic • Sat. June 17

7:30pm: Musical variety show produced by Wilhelmina Fredricks at Loyola Chapel of Concordia University, 7141 Sherbrooke W. (105 bus from Vendome Metro or 162 bus from Villa Maria Metro)

This show will be a birthday celebration for Canada’s 150th. The Greater Montreal Choir and the Kensington Presbyterian Choir will perform. Proceeds go to NDG food bank and a water

project in Africa. Admission: non-perishable food donation and cash donation. 514-486-0924

ON THE FRINGE

The Guest • June 10 – 18

Starring Laura Mitchell and Yousef Kadoura in 75 minutes of “explosive” theatre: A guide and a pilgrim. An ancient temple. An approaching army. And terrible cell-phone reception. “Comic, poignant, and provocative, The Guest sees an ancient battleground erupt into a fresh clash of generations and genders, ideas and identities” Produced by Right Now and directed by Ann Lambert and Laura Mitchell, the Guest is written by Alice Abracen and designed by Danielle Szydlowski. Showtimes: June 10: 8:15pm, June 11: 3:30, June 13: 6pm, June 15: 6pm, June 17: 10pm, June 18: 1:15pm.Venue 11, Studio Multimedia du Conservatoire, 4750 Henri-Julien.

Syl-lo-go-ma-ni-a • June 9 – 18

This goofy sounding play about hoarding was written and will be performed by Kathleen Aubert & Simon Fleury at the Montreal Fringe Festival, June 9-18, Salle Jean-Claude-Germain (Venue 5)

Pounding Nails in the Floor with my Forehead • till June 18

Written by Eric Bogosian and directed by Karl Knox at the Montreal Fringe Fest, venue: The Wiggle Room, 3874 St. Laurent (across from Schwartz). All shows 18+. An exploration of American urban and suburban life as it exists out of the mainstream is a collection of “searing monologues that are darkly funny and eerily prophetic.” $10 + $2.50 service charge.

Tickets to all Fringe shows: 514-849-FEST (3378) montrealfringe.ca. During the festival tickets are also available at the box office located at FRINGE Park (corner Rachel and St-Laurent) or at the venue one hour before show time.

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

The Adirondack Coast Cultural Alliance (ACCA) celebrates Museum Days throughout the Adirondack Coast June 17-18, inviting visitors and residents to explore the area’s museums, galleries, and cultural organizations. For these two days, participating locations will offer free admission, including demonstrations, exhibits, hands-on activities, and more. This year’s event coincides with the first of two New York State “Path Through History” Weekends in 2017.