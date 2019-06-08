What’s happening in Montreal in June and July 2019

Ruth Richler Memorial Lecture June 8

McGill Sociology professor, Morton Weinfeld, will deliver the annual Ruth Richler Memorial Lecture on Jews as the Persistent ‘Other’ — The Landscape of Modern Antisemitism, Saturday, June 8, 7:30pm at Dorshei Emet Synagogue, 18 Cleve Rd, Hampstead.

Demystifying Art Therapy June 18

To mark Mental Health Week, Friends for Mental Health will present Demystifying Art Therapy in French at Beaconsfield Library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd, Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30pm. Gabrielle Gingras, art therapist, will lead the presentation and can answer questions in English. Discover the process and benefits of art therapy and self-expression. No artistic skills required.

B’nai Brith Quebec Bingo Night

July 4, 7pm: Entrance is free. Bingo cards available at $10 for three cards. Lots of prizes. Adath Synagogue, 223 Harrow, Hampstead. 18+

Learn about fraud that targets seniors

To mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day June 15, Neighborhood Police Station (PDQ) 11 of

the SPVM will host a presentation on Fraud Awareness in collaboration with the Bank of

Canada on June 12, 10:30am – noon at New Hope Senior Citizens Center 6225 Godfrey Ave. NDG. PDQ11 community relations constables will discuss different types of fraud targeting seniors. Free admission. Info: Constable Isabelle Dubé at 514-280-9411 or at isabelle.dube@spvm.qc.ca

Miró exhibit in Quebec City

Art lovers have an additional reason to head up to Quebec City this summer – a major exhibition of works by Spanish master Juan Miró at the Musée National des Beaux-Arts until Sept. 8.

Miró in Mallorca consists of 200 paintings, sculptures and paper works, including several larges canvases – a retrospective from his mature period from 1956-81. It is the first Miró exhibit in Quebec in more than 30 years.

The pieces are from the artist’s descendants and the museum dedicated to the artist on the island where he lived. The museum is at 179 Grande Allée in Quebec’s Upper Town. Info: mnbaq.org or 1-418-643-2150.

Volunteer at the CIUSSS West-Central

Volunteer for long-term senior care facilities to help with recreation, visiting, escorts to appointments, and meals. Volunteers are also needed to assist at the CLSC de Benny Farm reception. Interpersonal skills, two to four hours a week and training are a must. Two volunteer information meetings will be held at the CLSC de Benny, 6484 Monkland, Tue, June 11 at 9:30 am and Wed, June 12 at 1pm. Info and registration: 514-484-7878, # 63146.

Dr. Serge Gauthier speaks at conference

Seniors Action Quebec is holding a conference June 13 enabling health care professionals and seniors to talk together about a variety of needs facing the community. It takes place at Ramada Plaza, 6445 Decarie Blvd. It runs 8:30am to 1pm, when lunch will be served to those who register for it. The guest speaker is Dr. Serge Gauthier, the noted neurologist and director of the McGill University Research Centre for Studies in Aging.

Among topics to be discussed: how to find a family physician, the role and benefits of Super Clinics, chronic pain management, eating healthy on a budget, the role of the pharmacist, keeping your balance and fall prevention, and how to get a better night’s sleep.

Also on the menu is information on a “virtual tour” that can be taken at a later date, which can help understand what people with dementia experience, and how the tour can relieve stress for family and caregivers.

The group’s annual general meeting will follow the luncheon. Tickets for the full event including lunch cost $60, while seniors 65 and up and students pay $35. Without lunch, tickets cost $45, while seniors and students pay $20. Info: 450-455-5982

Overeaters Anonymous

Twelve-step recovery group for compulsive overeaters, anorexics and bulimics. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. 514-488-1812

Cummings Centre Events

Cummings Centre Global Affairs features Profiling the Criminal Mind, a look at the art and science in criminal and civil investigations at 1:30-3:30pm till June 26 at 5700 Westbury. Cost for 4 sessions is $40.

Digital Painting: learn this technique in which a stylus becomes your digital paintbrush, 1-4pm, June 6-27 at 5700 Westbury. Four sessions: $80.

Build bowls in wood 9-11:30am, June 6 – July 4 at 5700 Westbury. Cost for 5 sessions: $75 (materials included).

Cummings in the City presents Tastes of Thai Cuisine, June 11 at 11:30am at Brasserie Pamika, 901 Sherbrooke E. $36.

Clay sculpture. Create expressive sculptures using hand-building techniques. 9am-12pm June 27 – July 25 at 5700 Westbury. Cost for 5 sessions is $90.

Cummings West Island breakfast June 11 at 96 Roger Pilon DDO is a monthly opportunity to schmooze over breakfast and enjoy thought-provoking lectures. The topic is News and Views with Stan Nachfolger at 8:30am. $5/member $10/guest. To register: for all classes, call 514-343-3510

Iris screened June 19

7pm: Cummings Centre and Dollard Centre for the Arts presents Iris at 12001 Salisbury Blvd., DDO. Iris Apfel, 97, quick-witted, flamboyantly dressed and a recently signed model is the subject of this documentary about creativity. $10.

Cummings W. offers in-home training

For West Island residents, fitness trainers will bring their expertise to you to help improve your functional strength, mobility, endurance and confidence. Info and rates: 514-734-1797

A Nature’s Way Tour July 3

9:30 – 5pm: Spend a summer day in the Laurentians. A guide will lead you through the 14 themed gardens of Route des Gerbes D’Angelica. Continue to Intermiel and learn about honey and taste the products before you buy. Lunch is included. $65 member/$95 guest. Info: 514-734-1748