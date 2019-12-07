What’s happening in Montreal in December

Octet Plus Christmas Concert Dec. 7

This chamber choir is giving a Christmas Concert Sat., 7:30pm at Summerlea United Church, 225 – 50th Avenue, Lachine. All proceeds go to the church and its social action projects. Freewill offering. 514-634-2651

Montreal W. Operatic Society Dec. 7

Musical Moments of Joy by the Montreal West-End Operatic Society and the Kensington Presbyterian Church Sat. Dec. 7 at 7pm at 6225 Godfrey (corner Grand Ave in NDG). Buses 103 and 105.

Chants d’hiver: Holiday Spirit Dec. 7

The Jeunes Voix du Cœur, directed by Virginie Pacheco, is an all-female choral group ages 6 to 17. The choir performs holiday songs at 7:30 pm at Christ Church Cathederal, 635 Ste. Catherine W. $20, students and seniors $10, and 17 and under free. Info: 514-292-6184. Cash only at the door.

Montreal Lakeshore University Club Dec. 9

Christmas Charity Raffle and Carols with the Philomela Choir, Mon. at 6:30pm at Beaconsfield United Church, 202 Woodside Rd.

Women’s Canadian Club lectures

Lectures begin 12:30pm. Sandwiches at cost. Tea/coffee available from 11:15am. Program:

January 21: Marina Sharp, Ph.D. – Refugee Protection Feb. 18: Aphrodite Salas: “From Shore to Sky: a reconciliation story”

March 17: Archie Fineberg – “Everything You Want to Know About Street Art”

womenscanadianclubofmontreal.ca

Remembering the Bielski partisans A Holocaust story of escape, resistance & defiance Dec. 10

(Out of the forest!) Tues., 7:30pm in the CinemaSpace of the Segal Centre, 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine Rd. Limited seating. $18. 514-739-7944

Three generations of Chana and Sholem Ryback’s descendants will present photos and firsthand accounts of this young couple’s escape through a tunnel during the Holocaust and their joining the Bielski Partisans, made famous by the 2008 film, Defiance. The Bielski Brigade has been called one of the most significant acts of Jewish partisan resistance against Nazi Germany and one of the most successful rescue efforts during the Holocaust, saving 1,200 lives. Their daughter Sylvia Ryback Sklar and their granddaughter Alissa Sklar, both university educators, returned this past summer to the Belarus forests for the 75th reunion of some of the 25,000 descendants of the Bielski Partisans.

Christmas Legion Lunch Dec. 13

Lasalle Legion, Branch 212 will hold a Christmas Lunch at 1pm with music by Texarillo. Dance at 3pm. Tickets $20. Call: 514-772-2646

Bach-Honegger: six degrees of separation Dec. 14

The Orchestre Nouvelle Génération’s opening concert of its 9th Season will take place Dec. 14 at Salle Claude-Champagne, 7:30pm. The concert is preceded by a “Pre Concert : Pop Up Performances!” at 7pm. orchestrenouvellegeneration.com Tickets: bit.ly/2XJZ0Ul Info: 514-495-8176

Brunch with Bagg Street Klezmer Band Dec. 15

B’nai Brith Quebec will host a Music Brunch for Seniors featuring The Bagg Street Klezmer Band Sun., Dec. 15, 10:30am, at Adath Israel, 223 Harrow Cr., Hampstead. Reservations: 514-482-4252