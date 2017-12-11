Whats happening in Montreal in December and January

BAZAARS

Gerdy’s Rescue First Christmas Fair

• Sat. & Sun. Dec. 9 & 10

Global Pet Store annex at 3232 Harwood in Vaudreuil–Dorion. Delicious homemade Christmas cakes and pies as well as unique hand crafted items. Come and support Gerdy’s animals and bring your own pups for a special homemade treat. Hope to see you all there.

St. Sacrement Church • Dec. 9 & 10/Jan. 20 & 21

Sat. & Sun. 9–3 at 2115 Centre St. in Pointe St. Charles. Tables to rent. Restaurant. 514-932-5335

St. Zotique Church • Dec. 16 & 17

Sat. 9–5; Sun. 9–4 at 4565 Notre-Dame St. W. in St. Henri. Tables to rent. 514-660-0649

St. Charles Church • Feb. 2 & 3 / March 2 & 3

Fri. 9–6 & Sat. 9–3 at 2115 Centre St. in Pointe St. Charles. Tables to rent. Restaurant. 514-932-5335

St. Zotique Church • Feb. 3 & 4 & March 3 & 4

Sat. 9–5; Sun. 9–4 at 4565 Notre-Dame W. in St. Henri. Tables for rent. 514-660-0649

St. Sacrement Church • Feb. 17 & 18

Sat. & Sun. 9–4 at 800 Provost in Lachine. Tables to rent. 514-660-0649

St. Vincent – Marie-Strambi • Feb. 23, 24, 25

Fri. 1–5 & Sat. 9–4 at 10,815 Armand-Lavergne in Montreal N. Tables to rent. 514-660-0649

EVENTS

Jewish Genealogical Society • Sun. Dec. 10

10–noon: Live Internet searching at workshops. Jewish Public Library, Greenberg Board Rm. Lower Level. For beginning and veteran genealogists alike.

Shaare Zion Congregation • Sun. Dec. 10

10:30–12:30: Sunday Schmooze for Seniors at 5575 Côte-St-Luc Rd. A joyous Hanukkah sing-a-long, amidst latkes and sufganiyot (filled donuts), with Cantor Adam Stotland and friends. Free. No registration necessary. 514-481-7727

Jewish Genealogical Society • Mon. Dec. 11

7:30pm: Roger Lustig will speak on research in Germany at the Jewish Public Library. New internet resources for German-Jewish Research: A complete list of web addresses will be available. 5151 Côte-Ste-Catherine / 1 Carré Cummings. Info on meetings & Sunday Morning Family Tree Workshops – call the JGS of Montreal Hotline (24 hours a day): 514-484-0969

Candlelight Service Thurs, Dece 14 at 7:30pm

7:30pm: Summerlea United Church (225 – 50th Avenue, Lachine) welcomes the community to a joyful evening of carols, scriptures, meditation and candlelight. Father John (Jack) Kennedy, former pastor of Resurrection of our Lord Church in Lachine, will speak on Inner Thoughts at Christmas. Refreshments. Free-will offering for those in need.

Creative Social Center • Thurs. Dec. 14

1–4: Chanukah Party. Bring your voices and your feet. $10. Chevra Kadisha Synagogue on Clanranald. Reserve in advance. 514-488-0907

Château Ramezay Historic Site and Museum • Mon. Jan. 22

Open House for prospective guides, 280 Notre-Dame E., Old Montreal. Drop in anytime between 10am and 2pm. chateauramezay.qc.ca/en/

CONCERTS

Sainte-Anne Singers • Sat. Dec. 9 & Sun. Dec. 10

8pm on Sat. & 3pm on Sun.: A Ceremony of Carols. La Présentation Church, 665 de l’Église Ave., Dorval and at Union Church, 24 Maple St., Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. 514-605-6043

Christmas Choir Celebration • Sun. Dec. 10

7:30pm: An evening of carols and readings with a choir of 50 singers directed by Douglas Knight, followed by a reception at Cedar Park United, 204 Lakeview, Pointe-Claire. Free-will offering to assist the work of Volunteer West Island. 514-695-3337 cedarparkunited.org

St. Columba by-the-lake concert • Sat. Dec. 16

7:30pm: Christmas Jazz with Guffman 5 Vocal Quartet. Artists, Julie Lafontaine, Mary Burns, Chris Maragoudakis, Darryl MacDonald, vocals; John Sadowy, piano. renditions Christmas music and jazz standards. Concert is at 11 Rodney Ave. Pointe Claire. Suggested donation: $15

Free for children. 514-364-3027 or 514-697-8015. michael@stcolumba.ca Portion of the concert donations to Youth Unlimited La Corde – Pierrefonds offering meals and after-school programs to elementary students.

Christmas Concert & Food Drive • Mon. Dec. 18

7:30pm: Featuring The Mimosa Wind Ensemble, The Griffon Brass Band and members of The Pipes and Drums of the Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment of Canada). 7:30pm. $15 in advance; $20 at the door plus a non-perishable food item (no open or expired food please).

All profits go to food for Dorval Community Aid Christmas Basket Program and other food banks. 310 Brookhaven (corner Carson), Dorval. Tickets or info: 514-793-9879 or dsuc_churchevents@hotmail.com

Holiday Art Parties. Add sparkle and creativity to the holidays with a guided art party! Artist inspired themes. Led by professional artist and educator. 514-246-9092 debgilmour@yahoo.ca

Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom Events

Community Chanukah Candle-Lighting

• Tues. Dec. 12

5pm: Join Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, Shaar Hashomayim, and the City of Westmount on the first night of Chanukah for a community candle-lighting at Westmount City Hall. Music, singing and holiday treats. Everyone is welcome. No charge. 4333 Sherbrooke W., Westmount

Latke Making • Thurs. Dec. 14

5:30–7 Come make Latkes and new friends. Members $10, Friends: $15. Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, 395 Elm Ave, Westmount.

Latke/Vodka Chanukah Party • Thurs. Dec. 14

7pm: Celebrate Chanukah with present and past Introduction to Judaism classmates, and members of the Next Dor Group. Cost: Members $15, Friends: $20. Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, 395 Elm Avenue, Westmount rabbigreenspan@templemontreal.ca.

Beaconsfield United Church • Tuedays

Noon: Around the Table Lunch at 202 Woodside Rd, Beaconsfield. Free. All seniors welcome every third Tuesday every month. There will be a speaker or activity focusing on seniors. RSVP to bucseniorslunch@gmail.com or 514-695-0600.