What’s happening in Montreal in April

BAZAARS

St. Sacrement Church • April 14–15

Sat. & Sun. 9-4, 800 Provost in Lachine. Resto. Tables to rent. 514-660-0649

St. Vincent Marie de Strambi Church • April 20, 21, 22

Fri. 1–5, Sat. & Sun. 9-4, 10,815 Armand Lavergne, Mtl. North Tables to rent. 514-660-0649

Polish Bazaar • Sat. & Sun. April 21–22

Saturday, 9am to 6pm and Sunday, 9am to 5pm at St-Antonin Church, 5361 Snowdon, Snowdon Metro. Hot and cold traditional Polish dishes and desserts, display and sale of amber and handmade jewellery, folk art, Peruvian Alpaca, clothing, books, cosmetics. Funds for Committee for Relief of Children and Seniors with Disabilities. 450-433-1321

St. Jean-Beachman’s Church • April 28–29

Sat. 9-5 & Sun. 9-3 at 5945 Cartier in Rosemont. Resto on premises. Tables to rent. 514-804-6973

St. Charles Church • May 4

Fri. 9-5 at 2115 du Centre, Pointe St. Charles. Resto. 514-932-5335

St. Zotique Church • May 5–6

Sat. 9-5 & Sun. 9-4 at 4565 Notre-Dame W. in St. Henri. Resto. Tables to rent. 514-660-0649

CLUBS

Beaconsfield Garden Club • Wed. April 11

Judy and Doug of DJ Harvey Pond World present The Wonderful World of Water Features. Meetings are in English. Herb Linder Annex, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. Suggested arrival 7-7:15. Session starts at 7:30pm. beaconsfieldgardenclub.ca

Women’s Art Society of Montreal • Tuesdays April 17 & 24

April 17: Remrov, autistic pencil artist; April 24: Anne-Sylvie Groleau, artist, lvaninwe@gmail.com Tuesday lectures 1:30-2:30pm at Unitarian Church, 5035 de Maisonneuve W. Non-members $10 / New members welcome. womensartsociety.com. 514-482-6102

EVENTS

Council on Palliative Care • Thurs. April 12 & 26

April 12, 6-8. Helping someone in their last chapter of life? Presentation for Caregivers on the Quebec Act respecting end-of-life care by Patrick Durivage SW and Zelda Freitas SW

April 26, 6-8. Advanced Care Planning Speak-Up: It’s about conversations, decisions, and how we care for each other with Dr. Eugene Bereza MD, family physician & fellowship in Clinical

Medical Ethics with Sue Britton RN. Light refreshments served. Mount Sinai Hospital, conference rooms 103-105. 5690 Cavendish Blvd, Côte St. Luc, (corner Heywood) Buses 104, 138, 161, 162 Fmpa202@gmail.com

St. Monica’s Parish Christian Commemoration of the Shoah • Sun. April 15

Sponsored by the Christian Jewish Dialogue of Montreal, this event brings together Jews and Christians on Holocaust Remembrance Day. Part of the regular Sunday Eucharist the event will include music and prayers, testimony from Holocaust survivor Georgette Brinberg, and a candle lighting ceremony led by Fr. Lloyd Baugh and Rabbi Sherril Gilbert, with the participation

of Deacon Richard Haber, Cantor Heather Batchelor, and the Choir of Saint Monica’s Parish. Light kosher refreshments served following commemoration. The Christian Jewish Dialogue of Montreal (CJDM) is a monthly gathering of clergy and lay leaders dedicated to strengthening relations between Christians and Jews in Montreal. 6405 Terrebonne. 514-481-0267

st-monica@videotron.ca

AMCAL Family Services Fund • Mon. April 16

10th edition of A Taste of AMCAL at the Royal St-Lawrence Yacht Club, raising funds for the needs of the community. Local restaurants and caterers will offer a tasting of their menus. Silent auction and moving testimonial. Funds raised to enable AMCAL to work with families experiencing difficulty with their children. Tickets $100. 514-694-3161 #233

Lawn Chair Soiree • Thurs. April 19

7pm at Art Lounge Montreal, 160 Saint-Viateur E.

#108. Poetry, prose and Russian singing puppets. lawnchairsoiree@gmail.com

Spanish Fiesta at Union Church • Sat. April 21

7:30pm: Pierre Gallant and Friends perform music, songs, comedy and dance in three acts, inspired by the sounds of favourite Spanish and Latin-American classics. Adair Hall of Union Church, 24 Maple, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue. $40 including Mediterranean inspired dips, tapas, and sweets. Income tax receipt for $20. To reserve: 450-455-2764 bshouse@bellnet.ca

St. Patrick’s Square Art Group • Sun. April 22

1-4:30pm: Annual Art Show at 6767 Côte St. Luc Rd. Entrance on King Edward.

Art by the Water exhibit and sale • April 27–28

11th annual event at the historic Beaconsfield Yacht Club, 26 Lakeshore Rd. April 27: vernissage, 6-9pm and exhibit April 28 and 29, 10 am to 5pm. Free entry with a chance to win a painting. Sale in aid of adolescent colon cancer. From Highway 20, Exit 48 St. Charles, turn south, left onto Beaconsfield Blvd and at the second stop sign, turn right.514-695-1272.

Saint Columba House • Thurs. April 26

Annual Gala supporting community programming in Pointe-Saint-Charles. Cocktails 6p.m., dinner 7pm, show 8:30pm. Théâtre Paradoxe, 5959 Monk featuring Canadian soul diva Sylvie DesGroseilliers. $100 ($80 tax receipt), show only $20 (balcony, general admission).

514-932-6202 info@saintcolumbahouse.org

Tickets: facebook.com/SaintColumbaHouse

Octet Plus Choir • Fri. April 27

Spring benefit concert at 7:30pm at Summerlea United Church (225-50th Ave, Lachine). Funds support a Syrian refugee family sponsored by three West Island churches. Program of classical, gospel, and folksongs. Freewill offering. Refreshments served. 514-634-2651

Stewart Hall Singers • Sat. May 5

8pm: Puccini’s Messa di Gloria conducted by Douglas Knight plus a selection of opera and Broadway hits. St-Joachim Church, 2 Ste-Anne, Pointe-Claire. $20. 514-697-2952

Dorval Strathmore United theatre • April & May

The BeeHive Mystery written and directed by Steve Gillam is set in 1935 in a rough and tumble city where dreams come to die. When a wealthy young widow meets private detective Archer Stone, he finds himself in the middle of a murder case surrounded by a buzzing beehive of misfits. Performances: April 14, 21, 28, May 5 & 12. Show starts promptly at 6:30pm. (Doors open at 6) Tickets: $40 ($35 seniors & students) including a 4-course dinner. Reserved seating only. 310 Brookhaven, Dorval. Info and booking: 514-631-9879 or dorvaltrathmoreunited.weebly.com.

When ordering tickets, mention food allergies.

Geordie Productions • April 20-29

Around the World in Eighty Days: 7pm. Sat. and Sun at 2pm. D. B. Claire Theatre, 1455 de Maisonnueve W. $13.50 children; $15 teens; $17.50 students/seniors/ $19.50 regular. 514-845-9810

Thursday, May 3, the Jewish Public Library is having a festive launch of its exhibit commemorating the life and work of Léa Roback, a beloved pillar of union organizing, labour and social activism in Quebec, as well as a being a pacifist and feminist throughout her life. She died in Montreal in August, 2000. Viva Léa! will include songs in French, Yiddish, and English, contemporary art, and a raffle. Admission is free. 5151 Côte Ste. Catherine. Info: 514-345-6416

Atwater Library Events

Wed, April 11, 7:30pm

Book Club led by Mary Soderstrom, on Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage by Haruki Murakami, translated by Philip Gabriel.

Thurs, April 12, 12:30-1:30

Lunchtime Series: Donald J. Johnston speaks on his book, Missing the Tide: Global Governments in Retreat.

Thurs, April 12, 7pm

Poetry Project presents readings by Hoa Nguyen and Erin Robinsong. Curated by Deanna Radford.

Tues, April 17, 1-3pm

Alzheimer Café: Kate Griffin of St. John Ambulance on making your home safe. Refreshments.

Thurs, April 19, 12:30-1:30

Lunchtime Series: lawyer Diane Skiejka on Protect Your Money From Financial Abuse and Fraud.

Thurs, April 26, 12:30-1:30

Lunchtime Series writer and publisher Linda Leith converses with Phillip Ernest, author of The Vetala, a Sanskrit vampire novel.

Thurs, May 3, 12:30-1:30

Lunchtime Series: author Plum Johnson discusses her award-winning memoir They Left Us Everything, written as she grieved the loss of her parents during the long process of emptying the family home following her mother’s death.

Thurs, May 10, 12:30-1:30pm

Lunchtime Series Judy Rebick, one of Canada’s best-known feminists, discusses her new memoir, Heroes in My Head.

Donations requested at all events.

Atwater Library, 1200 Atwater Ave. corner

Ste-Catherine (Atwater Metro). 514-935-7344