What’s happening at the Cummings Centre in March

Registration Mon. March 19, Mon. to Thurs. 9am – 3:30pm and Fri. 9am – 12:30pm at 5700 Westbury.

A full range of programs is offered exclusively for the 50+ community in Montreal and the West Island.

For information or to request a free copy of the program guide, visit cummingscentre.org or call 514-343-3510.

Cummings West opens registration for programs and courses weekdays from 10am to 5pm starting March 19 at 96 Roger Pilon, DDO. A wide selection of programs is being offered exclusively for the 50+ community in the West Island and Saint-Laurent. For a complete course listing or to register, call Lisa Wiltzer at 514-683-5761

High profile personalities from the world of sports and business will be on hand for the 14th annual Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation Sports Celebrity Breakfast, to be held 9am Sunday March 25 at the Gelber Conference Centre, 5700 Westbury.

Prominent lawyer and philanthropist Morden “Cookie” Lazarus will be the Guest of Honour. Brothers Jean-Philippe (JP) Darche and Mathieu Darche will be the Sports Personalities of the Year. Joining them being recognized will be baseball Hall of Fame member Tim Raines and sports talk show host Mitch Melnick. For information: Susan Rosansky at 514-734-1820 or rozansky@cummingscentre.org.

Cummings Centre presents its Fine Arts Exhibition and Sale by the students of the Fine Arts Department. Outstanding student art works will be on display and available for purchase. Vernissage is 4:30pm, Monday April 23 at 5700 Westbury. Exhibition continues 9:30am – 4:30pm, Tuesday April 24 and 9:30am – 12pm Wednesday April 25.

Info: Patricia Kehler, 514-734-1823