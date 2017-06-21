What’s happening at Generations Foundation

Here is an outline of our activities at Generations Foundation. We received a surprise visit from more than 15 students and their teacher, Cassandra, from Venture High School in Ville Émard, to thank us for providing lunch for them.

They participate in an internship program at various locations with the intention of finding work.

Graduation Day is around the corner and one student in each of eight schools will receive a laptop from us for being a good “community citizen” of their school, a program we started in 2007. Our camp program continues this summer with Trail’s End Camp located at Otterburn Park on the South Shore offering Leadership, Nature, Sports and Arts and the Sustainable Happiness Concept linking positive psychology with all their programming and staff training.

By investing in a child, the family benefits.

