What’s Happening at Cummings Centre in October

The Skyliners, a musical group, will play memorable songs from the 50s for your listening and dancing pleasure from 7:30–8:30pm on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5700 Westbury Avenue. There is no charge. Info: 514-734-1748

Cummings West can help you boost your brain power by sharpening your own cognitive skills. Train your brain to increase processing speed and access more of your memory from 7 to 8:30pm on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 96 Roger Pilon DDO. $10 member / $15 guest. Info: 514-683-3761

A look at the life and career of actress and singer Barbra Streisand: Learn more about one of the most enduring and adored of all entertainment personalities at 1:30 to 3:30pm on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5700 Westbury Ave. $11. Info: 514-734-1748

Craft and Café: Experiment with different techniques including faux fini painting and découpage. Materials included except for project piece. Coffee and Danish served, 1–4pm on Thursday Oct. 19 to Nov. 9 at 5700 Westbury Avenue. $80. To register: 514-343-3510

Free lectures for members (Free trial class for non-members) Friday 10–11am at 5700 Westbury Avenue. Guests present topics in their areas of expertise or interest, followed by lively discussions. Topics and speakers are announced monthly and are also available at cummingscentre.org/lectures Info: Erica Botner 514-734-1763

Oct. 20: Health and Wellness: Connecting with your life’s purpose at any age with Meira Alper.