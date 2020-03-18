What you should do if you have coronavirus symptoms

If you have missed any features in this series, please tap this link.

By now, we should all be aware that the most common COVID-19 symptoms are fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

If you have any of these, you are asked to call the toll free number 1-877-644-4545 or 811 before going to a hospital emergency room. It may take a few hours to get through, but patience is essential.

While waiting, the Quebec government advises you to not receive any visitors and to remain alone in one room as often as possible with the door closed.

Eat and sleep alone in one room.

Use your own bathroom, if possible, and disinfect it after each use.

Avoid contact with other people.

Stay at least 2 metres away from other people.

Use disposable tissues to cough, blow your nose, or sneeze, discarding the tissues in the garbage, and wash your hands well each time.

According to one woman’s account of a recent experience, she went to the emergency department at the Royal Vic at The Glen, which was close to empty. She had mild cold symptoms after being out of the country. She was escorted to an isolated triage room that had been sterilized.

After some preliminaries, she was sent to the COVID-19 rapid testing centre for testing by an infectious diseases specialist. She was then read some psycho-educational material, given a printed copy and told not to use public transit to get home

“I was in and out in about an hour,” she wrote. She awaits a phone call with the results, expected in a few days. If they are negative, the self-isolation period will be over.

If you are experiencing stress or anxiety, or social repercussions of the disease, contact the info-social 811 service for psycho-social consultation.