What you need to know about the McGill Community for Lifelong Learning

October 3, 2018

McGill Community for Lifelong Learning

MCLL is the place for those who love to learn, want to broaden their horizons and enrich their lives.

Peer Learning Study Groups with no peer pressure!

Art, History, Music, Literature, Science, Politics, World Culture and more.

MCLL members  get free access to McGill University libraries as well as tech support.

In the heart of the world-renowned McGill University Campus

688 Sherbrooke St. West   Bus and Metro at the door.

For more information call 514-398-8234. Visit www.mcgill.ca/mcll

