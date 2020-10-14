What part have politics and systemic racism played in the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.?

We need to understand the evolution of American institutions, the role of systemic racism, and a variety of psychological traits to appreciate how these developments came to be.

William I. Newman, Phd.

During my interview with Irwin Block for the May issue of The Senior Times, I made predictions emerging from what was known scientifically at that time about COVID-19.

Scientists continue to learn about COVID-19 and how its impacts are broader than respiratory ones, and how it can affect the lives of all demographic groupings, particularly seniors, who are 80+ times more likely to perish than people 18-35 who contract the disease.

What I couldn’t do at the time was predict how U.S. politics would intervene and interfere with establishing an effective way of countering the course of this disease, infecting over 6 million Americans and killing more than 215,000 by mid-October. With only 4% of the globe’s population, the U.S. became “number 1” with 23% of those infected globally. How could that be? I offer my insights to stimulate Canadian readers with a deeper understanding of your southern neighbor.

To understand this paradox, we need to understand a number of features about the evolution of American political and other institutions, the role of systemic racism, and a variety of psychological traits to appreciate how these developments came to be.

It has taken me nearly five decades living in this country—I have remained a Canadian citizen—to come to terms with what has taken place here, in marked contrast with Canada.

The U.S. is a republic, not a representative democracy

While the U.S. legitimately claims it was the first democracy, it does not abide fully with the principle of ‘one person, one vote.’ It has two parties, the Democrats and Republicans, whose history differs substantially from Canada’s multi-party system.

While the legislative branch or Congress has a lower house, the House of Representatives where each member is selected in proportion to their state’s districts every two years, it also has an upper house that has a much greater role, the Senate where each Senator serves for six. However, every state has exactly the same representation, two senators per state. Thus, California with 40 million people, larger than Canada’s 37.8 million, has the same representation as Wyoming, whose population is approximately one half that of Calgary. This explains a remarkable event in contemporary history where 52 senators voted against convicting President Trump of the impeachment charges passed by the House of Representatives. Those 52 senators, all but one being Republican, come from states that represent only 8% of the U.S. population. The overwhelming majority of Americans—92% overall—live in states with Democratic senators. A majority vote in the Senate can differ dramatically different from the weight of popular opinion.

The president is not elected directly, nor do they necessarily have anything to do with the majority party in the Congress, but by the Electoral College. Its composition was established more than two centuries ago. Each state has its own rules—one difference between the US and Canada is that states’ rights are extraordinary. While Canada’s Fathers of Confederation borrowed the American Federal system rather than adopt the British Unitary system, the British North America Act of 1867 created provinces to somewhat parallel American states.

At the time of the American Revolution in 1776, the 13 states behaved more like independent countries, bonded together solely in their conflict with Great Britain. It took more than a decade for the U.S. to hammer out a Constitution, which was repeatedly amended, with the first 10 coming to be called the Bill of Rights that was ratified in 1791. This was a remarkable and important document for its time, albeit amended 27 times, but arguably remains incomplete. For example, while women received the right to vote in 1918 in Canada and 1919 in the U.S., the proposed U.S. Equal Rights Amendment was never ratified by the necessary majority of states, and civil liberties in the US are far fewer than those embodied in Canada’s Charter of Rights. Thus, every state can organize its participation in federal elections in different ways.

We are seeing this in the current presidential and congressional elections in issues relating to voting in person rather than by mail. Further, the rules for selecting electors vary from state-to-state and, in all but two states, “winner take all” rules prevail and some state legislatures are seeking to usurp the outcome of the election and choose their electors rather than accept the popular vote. This facet of the U.S. system was exploited by the Republicans, with help from Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, among other social media, and described in detail in the documentary film The Great Hack available on Netflix and in testimony before Britain’s parliament.

These players identified four “swing states” in the mid-west where a 3% shift in popular opinion via ‘persuadables’ would result in each of those states’ Electors flipping from Democratic to Republican, and this was accomplished by data-mining and targeted internet advertising. This scheme also worked in the UK with Brexit. The Russians also had a substantial role, which was welcomed during the campaign by Trump, and later confirmed by the Republican-dominated US Senate.

An added complication in selecting their president arises from the process wherein the two parties select their presidential nominees in annual conventions, and in the months leading up to the normally week-long event. It is evident that money plays a disproportionate role in the US in contrast with Canada, as well as in politics in general. It is rarely the case that the conventions, following many debates and posturing, select the best-qualified candidates.

Ironically, many Americans when faced by two major party candidates who do not fit closely with their objectives will often choose not to vote or to vote for an unelectable third-or-fourth party candidate as a “matter of principle,” rather than the ‘lesser of two evils.’ Thus, neither the Legislative nor Executive branches are truly democratic. While the Americans were the first to experiment with creating a democracy, nearly two and a half centuries have now passed and other countries have invented more effective and representative legislative bodies, particularly federal parliaments, and have separated the role of the titular head of the country (the Queen or Governor General for Canada and the UK or the President of France) in contrast with the individual who is the legislative leader or prime minister.

Moreover, we witnessed how the US Senate could intervene to prevent the selection of Supreme Court Associate Justices. Constitutionally, that choice is supposed to be made by the president with the “advice and consent of the Senate.” This fails when the Senate is controlled by a different party, thereby rendering the representation in the Judiciary problematic. Canada, to be sure, has its own problems in government, but they pale in comparison with those in the US, at least at this time.

The racial divide and white fragility

Demographics in the U.S. demographics have always played a profound role. In order to bring together the 13 colonies in seeking independence from Britain under George III, the northern states-to-be accepted a demand from the southern states—that slavery be accepted and that the ownership of humans would be normalized. The first captured Africans were brought to the U.S. in 1619. Meanwhile, the America’s westward expansion took a terrible toll on its indigenous peoples. In the mid-to-late 18th century, slavery was not as widespread in Canada and there were enlightened movements in Britain and in France seeking its elimination.

However, the American South’s economy was agrarian and, lacking the advent of mechanization, its white population would become impoverished without slave labor. There are hints in the historical record that fear of progressive change in Britain was a primary motivator for the southern states severing their ties from the Crown fearing slavery’s abolition. As America grew, many of its new states also sought to preserve slavery, and the resulting in the Missouri Compromise and other such arrangements, allowed slavery to spread throughout the country.

In contrast, the Great Reform Act of 1832 in Great Britain formally brought an end to slavery in the British Empire including Canada. The treatment of native Americans as well as of Chinese brought to work on the Union Pacific Railroad are added evidence of racial injustice. The Dred-Scott Supreme Court case of 1857 preserved slavery and prevented citizenship being accorded to African Americans. The Civil War began in April 1861 against this backdrop. While some Southerners today aver that they were simply trying to maintain “States’ Rights,” the reality is that each of the states joining the Confederacy declared in their Articles of Secession that they sought to do so in order to preserve their ‘Economic Foundation’ built upon the Institution of Slavery.”

There were other issues separating the various states but the economic ones were the sine qua non for secession.

Fleeing the antebellum south, escaped slaves could not find refuge in the north and frequently made their way via the Underground Railroad to Canada. Long after the Civil War ended, the U.S. Constitution saw the introduction of the 13th and 14th Amendments abolishing slavery, giving citizenship to all natural born or naturalized males and females, including African Americans, and in the 15th for all men the right to vote. White supremacy prevailed and women as well as non-Christians were similarly disadvantaged.

However, countless obstacles were thrown in the path of a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive society during the Reconstruction era, the passage of Jim Crow laws and other impediments to racial equality.

Current events make clear that much of this history is coming back to haunt America. The U.S. demographically is very different from what it was in the 1950s, the decade that nominally corresponds to the slogan Make America Great Again. Those years saw substantial social unrest and preceded the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Moreover, America was unequivocally segregated with the “separate-but-equal” doctrine affirmed by the Supreme Court in 1896, although declared unconstitutional in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.

The Court’s intent is far from complete. America’s public schools, obliged to integrate, have been abandoned by a “white flight” to the suburbs. Today, approximately 25% of America’s population is Hispanic American or “brown,” African American or “Black,” or Asian American with a vanishingly small number of native Americans, individuals whom Canadians refer to as First Nations People. (I find the use of “colors” to describe Americans of different backgrounds completely dehumanizing, a feature not lost on those who helped create that lexical construction.)

The election of President Barack Obama shook many marginalized, especially poorly educated and working-class white Americans. Polarization was growing, closely tied to race, education, and enforcement of the law. Donald Trump appealed in 2016 to disaffected white voters with his de facto “white nationalist” bombast aided by the intervention of outside forces described above in concert with a poorly executed election campaign by his opponent Hillary Clinton. He was selected by the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote, which he continues to claim was “fraudulent.” The current situation is rooted in racial and cultural divides, and terms like ‘critical race theory’ and ‘white fragility’ have emerged.

The former is associated with the perception that social problems are the outcome of different societal norms and cultural assumptions. Thus, the typical view seen in 19th century American literature of African descendants being illiterate, unintelligent, and lazy permeates much of America and remains a hallmark of white supremacy. This is further complicated by the prevailing culture being white and male, having its origins in Western Europe, in contrast with all others. If you weren’t white (and male and Christian and straight), you were not part of the mainstream.

Racial divisions plus continued misogyny, anti-semitism, and discrimination toward LGBTQ are all part of this. So, while “minorities” didn’t fit into the mainstream, the “melting pot” could not accommodate a population with increasing numbers of individuals who didn’t look like you, talk like you, or worship like you. It was an implicit rejection of those who didn’t fit into your comfort zone; stereotypes and implicit bias prevailed and progress was stymied. (How refreshing, in contrast, is the Canadian notion of a “cultural mosaic” where all individuals are accepted as being able to participate and contribute to society, and that code word “toleration” was replaced by “acceptance.”) Another barrier, paralleling discrimination against non-white society, is the emergence of what has become known as “white fragility.” Many whites will argue that they are not racist or misogynystic, that they earned by virtue of their hard work and drive and education everything that they possess.

However, this attitude completely overlooks the question that they typically fail to have asked: “Would I have reached the same level of success if I had to compete against others who were excluded from consideration?” For many such disaffected whites, the re-election of President Trump is like a “last hurrah” in the face of continuing demographic change. We see this reflection of institutional, legal, and racial issues in almost all aspects of contemporary American life. When a white confronts a demonstrator carrying a sign that reads “Black Lives Matter” with one that reads “All Lives Matter,” they are overlooking the FBI-documented fact that a black male teenager or young adult in police custody is much more likely to die than a similarly-aged white male. While all lives matter, we must focus on resolving the disparity in law enforcement exists, amid a seemingly steady flow of police killings of African Americans, while a 17-year-old white vigilante has become the poster-child of the Right. Finally, what does the confluence of America’s government, institutions, history, and racial divide have to do with the COVID-19 crisis?

Human nature and behavioral traits

While I have focused on the role of institutions, historical evolution of cultural norms, and race, two aspects of human society also play a role. The first emerges from psychological phenomena known as ‘confirmation bias’ and ‘cognitive dissonance.’ All of us are products of our upbringing and the nature of the societies in which we were raised. That guarantees that there is a systematic difference in the attitudes of the races conditioned by their different experiences and beliefs.

Confirmation bias refers to our singling out in our minds events that fit our beliefs while discarding others that do not. (Consider the individual who reviews their newspaper’s published horoscope, recalling those instances where the vague incongruous predictions seem to fit, but ignoring the overwhelming majority.) Cognitive dissonance, on the other hand, refers to the discomfort that arises when evidence that does not conform with our mindset and is set aside. Taken together, these present powerful psychological forces against change.

The second aspect arises from a fundamental element in the five-factor psychological trait theory among which is ‘openness to experience.’ In essence, while describing a spectrum of human personality, there are individuals who are extremely resistant to change at one end of the scale and individuals very open to change on the other end if presented with compelling evidence. The bottom line is that fear can energize resistance in a significant portion of the population to change in our way of life, economy, and other aspects of social relations in an increasingly diverse country.

History is full of examples of demagogues who have systematically exploited this tactic. An additional dimension to this phenomenon arises from the Dunning-Kruger effect, named after two Cornell psychologists who demonstrated an inverse correlation between the strength of an individual’s opinion and the degree of knowledge they have of the topic. The less one knows about a topic, the more likely that individual will favor their own opinion. When you couple all of this with each American’s sense of individualism, the result can be explosive, particularly in light of the psychological forces and the fear-factor against change.

We have had no experience with a pandemic in a century. Consequently, many Americans regard it as being a hoax, a conviction reaffirmed in an emphatic and soothing way by their president, a man they perceive will preserve the status-quo much earlier in their lives. Further, the pandemic and civil unrest has stimulated their discomfort with the changes they have witnessed in their lifetimes. They want to keep things the way they were, a mode of life that gave them succor, a sense of entitlement and privilege without having to face a much more competitive work and cultural environment where others, whom they subliminally believe are inferior, have the potential to take away their jobs.

Fear is a powerful emotion and Donald Trump is presenting a vision of their neighborhoods being opened to an influx of “black and brown people” should they allow Joe Biden to be elected. The ultimate irony is that Trump, having wielded the power of the presidency for nearly four years, was the architect of much that has happened in this country.

At this point in time, 2% of Americans have contracted the coronavirus, with a horrifying disproportionate effect upon racial minorities and the poor—the kind of individuals who provide needed services. The president’s base fears the economic impacts—30 million unemployed—in their ill-considered and self-serving thinking and are prepared to accept the continuing loss of life before a safe and effective vaccine emerges. As long as the style of life to which they have become accustomed can be maintained and their personal susceptibility to the virus is minimal or, even, nonexistent, they are prepared to sacrifice the well-being of the country as a whole.

Another factor not addressed here is the degree of corruption we are witnessing, malfeasance without parallel in our lifetimes, far surpassing the excesses of Richard Nixon and his accomplices. The current Balkanization of American society builds on the racial injustice as well as to a lesser degree gender and other forms of injustice that have never been fully addressed in a moral and ethical fashion. The COVID-19 pandemic and the overlooked climate crisis—which is paralyzing California where I make my home—is symptomatic of these ills. I earnestly hope that Americans will appreciate these facts supported by unassailable evidence and act while they can to make a choice consistent with addressing the public health, environmental, and social crises facing the U.S. so that this country can achieve its promise.

William Newman is a professor of Earth, Planetary, and Space Sciences, Physics and Astronomy, and Mathematics at UCLA.