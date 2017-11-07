What's Happening

Westmount Library’s book sale is Nov. 19

The Westmount Library’s Sale of quality used books at reasonable prices, Victoria Hall, 4626 Sherbrooke St. W., Sat. Nov. 18 and Sun Nov. 19, 10 AM to 5 PM.
