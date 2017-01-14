West Islanders show neighbourly compassion

In this season of giving, West Island Community Shares is calling on area residents to support their neighbours who need help.

Last month to launch its Light Up Our Community fund-raising campaign, the organization held a fun and song-filled event at Plaza Pointe Claire. Caisse Desjardins de l’Ouest- de-l’Île was the lead sponsor.

The organization was launched in 1998 and, in the words of Leanne Bayer, its executive director, was created “by West Islanders, for West Islanders.”

“Together, we can make a difference in the lives of residents in need,” she told the gathering.

The fund-raising goal for the fiscal year ending March 31 is $1,2 million.

Money raised helps support some 40 local community groups such as the West Island Association for the Intellectually handicapped, three food banks — West Island Mission, On Rock Community Services, and West Island Assistance Fund, and Amcal Family Services, which operates a residence for teenagers in crisis.

Entertainment at the launch included performances by the St.-Edmond School Glee Club, directed by Jennifer Harden, and the Beaconsfield High School Band.

Donate online communityshares.ca or call 514-695-8694, #103