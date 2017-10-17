West-Central Montreal Health seeks volunteers to help residents

The health and social services agency of West-Central Montreal Health is looking for volunteers for its long-term senior care facilities to help with recreational activities, visiting, medical escorts, and meal assistance.

Volunteers are also needed to assist with children’s activities and at the CLSC de Benny Farm reception.

Volunteers should have good interpersonal skills, they should be able to speak both English and French, and they should have two to four hours a week to volunteer. and give two to four hours a week. A compulsory training course and a police check are mandatory.

Information meetings will be held at the CLSC de Benny Farm, 6484 Monkland Thursday, Oct. 19 at 1pm and Fri. Oct. 20 at 9:30am.

For more information and to register, call 514-484-7878 x 3146.