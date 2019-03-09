War Amps key tags are hard at work for amputees

As The War Amps mails out its 2019 key tags to households across the country with the theme, “Your Key Tags at Work,” the Association is also embarking on its second century of service. For more than 100 years, The War Amps has been making a difference in the lives of amputees including 11-year-old Carter Sly.

Carter is a left leg amputee and a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program. The War Amps receives no government grants but with the public’s support of the Key Tag Service, the Association provides amputees with financial assistance for artificial limbs, peer support and information on all aspects of living with amputation.

The Key Tag Service was launched after the Second World War so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages, but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association.

“The War Amps provides our family with invaluable support,” says mom, Alzira. “Carter has been fitted with artificial legs for walking, running and swimming. We are so thankful to those who support the Key Tag Service.”

Always there for the children. Learn more: Generations Foundation



Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

Those who do not receive their key tags in the mail can order them at waramps.ca or call toll-free 1-800-250-3030.