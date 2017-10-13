Walk for mental health October 15

Montreal Walks for Mental Health is an event organized by the Montreal Walks for Mental Health Foundation.

Their mission is to increase public awareness about mental health and eliminate stigma and discrimination towards people living with mental illness and those who support them.

Since its launch in 2009, the annual Montreal Walks for Mental Health has grown exponentially in number of participants and monies raised for charitable organizations that provide mental health services in Montreal. On Sunday October 15, we invite all of Montreal to join in the walk towards a world without stigma!

Where: Phillips Square (across from The Bay and Metro McGill) Registration is between 10-10:45am. The walk begins at 11am, rain or shine. This year, Montreal singer-songwriter Ian Kelly (iankellysmusic.com) will act as spokesperson. He will perform a mini-concert on site at 10:30 a.m. To register online and/or raise monies: mtlwalks.com or walk4mh@gmail.com.