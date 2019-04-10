Walk for Arthritis celebrates 10th anniversary

The Arthritis Society is excited to be celebrate the 10th anniversary of its annual Walk for Arthritis in over 30 communities across Canada. Since its inception, the Walk for Arthritis has raised over $11 million.

On Saturday June 1st, people can come out to share the experience of walking 1km or 5km, among family and friends in a festive environment. Experience the joy of being with inspiring people who actually find walking to be a big challenge because of the pain and limitations of arthritis. But they can move – so can you!

Don’t miss out on this year’s Walk for Arthritis in Montreal and on meeting Olympic medalist François Hamelin, our spokesperson !

To register and for more information: walkforarthritis.ca