Montréal’s 12th Walk for Alzheimer’s
Walk with us on Sunday, May 29, at 10:00 a.m.
The Alzheimer Society of Montréal will hold the 12th edition of its annual Walk for Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 29 at the quays of the Old Port and in Old Montréal. The Society aims to raise $125,000 with this event.
“The Walk for Alzheimer’s is a major awareness initiative and a wonderful opportunity to help people living with Alzheimer’s, as well as their families and caregivers. Your participation, support, and donations can make a great difference to the 33,000 Montrealers who live with the disease,” highlights Gérald Hubert, executive director of the Alzheimer Society of Montréal.
If the cause is important to you, come and walk with us! Invite your friends, family, and colleagues to join us and help the Society to reach its objective — and go beyond it!
More than 50 Walks for Alzheimer’s, organized by the 20 regional Societies, will take place across Quebec on May 29 and there will be over 200 Walks in as many municipalities across Canada!
One step at a time, we can make a difference together! Register as an individual walker or create a team so that your nearest and dearest can walk with you.
If you want to set yourself an even higher target, become an Elite Walter! Raise at least $300 and you could be in with a chance of winning a two-night getaway for two at the Hôtel Chateau Laurier Québec, including two breakfasts and a supper!
You can register on the Walk for Alzheimer’s website – www.walkforalzheimers.ca – or by filling out the registration form.
We invite all walkers to dress in blue and be part of the wave of solidarity that will flow through the streets of Old Montréal!
The Alzheimer Society of Montréal thanks its loyal partners: Hôtel Château Laurier Québec, Creation Comfort, Soins Gabrielle, Via Rail, Scandinave Spa Vieux-Montréal, Restaurant Sinclair, Saute-Moutons, as well as the Village du Père Noël for the participation of its mascot and its elf.
Founded in 1981, the Alzheimer Society of Montréal is committed to alleviating the social and personal consequences of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, as well as promoting research into their causes and cure.
Such a great event! We need to get more people involved with this. Imagine the impact we could make if we did these twice a year or even four times a year!