Volunteers needed at the CIUSSS West-Central

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Health is looking for volunteers for its long-term senior care facilities to help with recreational activities, friendly visiting, medical escorts, and meal assistance.

Volunteers are also needed to assist at the CLSC de Benny Farm reception. To volunteer, the person needs to have good interpersonal skills, speak English and French, and be able to volunteer two to four hours a week. Training is mandatory. A police check is mandatory and character references are required. Two volunteer information meetings will be held at the CLSC de Benny Farm, 6484 Monkland, Thursday, March 15 at 1pm and Friday, March 16 at 9:30am.

Info: 514-484-7878 ext. 3146