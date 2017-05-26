Volunteers needed at CLSC Benny Farm

The West-Central Montreal Health CLSC de Benny Farm needs volunteers for its long-term senior care facilities to help with recreation, friendly visits, medical escorts, and meal assistance. Volunteers are also needed in reception.

Volunteers should have interpersonal skills, speak English and French, be able to give two to four hours a week, and attend compulsory training. A police check is mandatory and character references are required.

Two volunteer information meetings will be held at CLSC de Benny Farm, 6484 Monkland, Thursday, May 25 at 1pm and Friday May 26 at 9:30am. To register or for more information: 514-484-7878, ext. 3146.