Volunteer as a Wish Granter

As a Wish Granter with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, you will be part of the process leading to granting a child’s most cherished wish.

Wish Granters volunteer in teams of two and are the first to discover the child’s wish. They work in collaboration with the Foundation’s Wish Coordinators to make the Wish Child’s experience an adventure so they can escape the daily reality imposed by their illness.

Volunteers visit the Wish Child and their family to discuss the child’s wish; send in Initial Visit documents to the foundation; liaison between the family and the foundation throughout the wish planning process; organise a wish-reveal activity to announce to the Wish Child which wish will be granted; visit the family to deliver their travel package (Travel Wish); be present the day of the Wish (Local Wish); visit the child and their family after the wish to get their comments.

Volunteers should be committed; have good rapport with children; be able to follow online training; be comfortable with technology (quick and easy access to a computer, emails); be able to easily get around.

To become a Wish Granter

• Fill in the online form at makeawishqc.ca/getinvolved

• Take part in a phone interview

• Follow online training

• Undergo a criminal records check

Info: Johanne Watts, Wish Coordinator at 514-488-9474 # 6242.