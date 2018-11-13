Voices of second generation Japanese Canadians depicted in play

The Tashme Project: The Living Archives, written and performed by Julie Tamiko Manning and Matt Miwa will be presented Thurs. Nov. 15 to Sat, Nov. 24 at Centaur Theatre.

Twenty Nisei (second generation Japanese Canadians) from across Canada were interviewed. The play depicts the WW2 internment of Japanese Canadians, tracing the Nisei’s history through childhood, internment and post-WW2 resettlement east of the Rockies.

“They came to the house, the Mounties did, they asked for Ji-chan and they just took him away! And we didn’t even know where he went!” –Ty

Now seniors, the Nisei were children at the time of internment and their memories of adventure and play are presented in sharp relief to the more common internment narratives of hardship and injustice.

Tashme was the largest internment camp, with over 2,600 people at its peak. Manning and Miwa portray the voices of the interviewees as they seek a deep emotional and spiritual connection to their stories.

Says director Mike Payette: “Julie and Matt have intricately woven parts of a sordid history with present urgency…. this play is a bridge between generations; a visceral and beautiful theatrical essay on what it means to both honour and question the past in order to find peace now.”

Nov. 15–24 at Centaur Theatre, 453 St François-Xavier on Wed. –Sat. at 8:30pm; Sat. and Sun. matinee at 2:30pm; Wed, Nov. 21 at 2pm.

Post show artist talks start Sat, Nov. 17.

Tickets: $15-$25; Reservations: online at centaurtheatre.com or

514-288-3161.

Thurs, Nov. 15 preview is $10. Sat, Nov. 17 at 2:30 is 2 for 1; tickets must be purchased by phone by Nov. 15.