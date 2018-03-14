Udistik Orkestra presents the Oud

The oud, great, great, great grandparent of the modern guitar, has a unique timbre and range, and its origins go back some 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia.

In tribute to the instrument, its survival and evolution, the five-member Udistik Orkestra has planned a special concert. The compositions are inspired by contemporary musical currents, both Middle Eastern and Western, as reflected in traditional melodies and the styles of today’s oud masters. Anouar Brahem and Rabih Abou Khalil.

Three oud players form the core of this group. They include musical director Andrew Wells-Oberegger, Jean-Philippe Reny, and Anit Gosh, who doubles on violin.

The rhythm section is Mathieu Deschenaux on double bass and Éric Breton on percussion. The concert is scheduled for March 14, 8pm at Bourgie Hall, adjacent to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Sherbrooke W. Tickets cost $20–39.

Info: la-nef.com or 514-523-3095