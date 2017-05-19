Two Pianos, two Legends: a live concert tribute

Hudson Village Theatre presents The Pianomen, “the ultimate live experience” from May 24 to June 4.

This promises to be a dynamic concert featuring some of the best music ever written. The hits of Billy Joel and Elton John will be performed by Jeff Scott and Jeff Brewer, the piano men, backed by a three-piece band.

Featured are hits including Crocodile Rock, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me, Candle in the Wind, Piano Man, Uptown Girl, and An Innocent Man.

Jeff Scott has been performing the music of Elton John for over a decade. His stage show features costume changes, skillful piano playing and distinctive vocals.

Jeff Brewer is a Billy Joel tribute artist with outstanding vocal abilities. Tickets: $33. To reserve: 450-458-5361

Hudson Village Theatre is at 28 Wharf Rd. in Hudson.