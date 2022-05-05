Two days of remembrance in Israel

For me, it is the experience of a lifetime to be in Israel for two national days of mourning and remembrance. One takes place on what is now known worldwide as Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Day. Here it is called Yom HaShoah ve Ha Gevurah, gevurah meaning strength. At 10am all cars, buses, bikes, and pedestrians stop when the siren goes off and step out of their cars and stop in their tracks and stand at attention. It is an emotional two minutes.

Today was Yom HaZikaron or Remembrance Day for the fallen soldiers and victims of terrorist attacks. Last night at 8pm, there was a siren and again vehicles and pedestrians stopped and stood at attention.

On Israeli TV, a two-hour ceremony was held at the Western Wall or Kotel as it is known in Hebrew. There were moving speeches and invitees seemed to include only family members of fallen soldiers and terrorist victims. I could understand almost all of the speeches, in Hebrew, because they were delivered clearly and eloquently.