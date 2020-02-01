Titanic returns, with full orchestra and choir!

It’s happening at Salle Wilfrid- Pelletier of Place des Arts – the return of the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, in a performance of the epic score with a full orchestra, choir, and Celtic musicians. That is why it’s called Titanic Live.

The film marked a generation, winning 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Song and Dramatic Score. It was then the highest grossing film of all time, directed by Canadian James Cameron.

Few who saw the movie can forget Leonardo DiCaprio portraying Jack the penniless artist and his romantic scenes with Rose, the well-bred but poor young girl played by Kate Winslet. And there is our Céline Dion and her passionate rendition of My Heart Will Go On, the film’s love theme.

The original version of the film will be projected on a large HD screen, with French subtitles.

But what makes this an exceptional event is the fact the much-admired score by James Horner will be performed live by the orchestra, led by American conductor John Jesensky, with Les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal, and Celtic musicians, featuring American Eric Rigler on pipes and whistles.

The Anglo-Spanish singer Clara Sanabras is the lead soloist.

It’s on February 8 at 7:30 pm and at 2pm on February 9. $60 to $137.

Information: click on placedes- arts.com/en.events.titanic or call 514-842-2112.