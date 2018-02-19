Three West Island seniors are looking for companionship

A pleasant gentleman in his 80’s who resides in the Pierrefonds area would love to spend some time with a male volunteer who can accompany him on social outings for a tea or to enjoy conversation outside of his home. He is very easy to talk to and will surely bring a smile to your face! If you’d like to help this wonderful gentleman contact a community worker at 514-694-5850 ext. 22

An easygoing gentleman in his 80’s resides in the Pointe Claire area and is demonstrating the beginning signs of Dementia. He would benefit from sharing some time with a male volunteer who is passionate about traveling and/or photography. He has a cat and lives in a residence which hosts numerous activities. If you want to spend some time with this intriguing gentleman (and his wonderful cat!) please contact a community worker at 514-694-5850 ext. 22

A passionate and hardworking DDO resident in her 80’s would love to share some time with a female volunteer who could accompany her to do groceries and run her errands. She would also enjoy sharing meaningful conversation; she is dedicated to her work in the environment, she is an artist, and is a very intelligent and sociable woman. If you want to engage in intellectual conversation and make a difference in this determined woman’s life, please contact a community worker at 514-694-5850 ext. 22