Theresa Foundation concert to be held Oct. 27

The grandmothers of Mnjale, a village in Malawi and its surrounding, are raising their grandchildren who became orphans as a result of the AIDS pandemic. In response to this challenge, the late Thérèse Bourque Lambert began raising funds to help these communities in various ways, and the result is the Theresa Foundation, which continues to bolster the work of these women.

You too can help, and have a lot of fun in the process, by attending the foundation’s 8th annual benefit concert, Friday, Oct. 27, at Westmount Park United Church, 4695 de Maisonneuve W. in Westmount, corner of Lansdowne.

This year’s lineup includes the Stephen Barry Band, Linda Morrison, The Burton Street Singers, and Bollywood Jalwa.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $25. Students pay $15. A cash bar serves wine, beer, and various goodies, and as usual there will be a raffle and silent auction.

All proceeds go directly to funding education for girls, farming programs, and upgrades in community infrastructure.

To donate online or for more information: theresafoundation.com, or on Facebook: thetheresafoundation. or canadahelps.org/en/charities/fondation-therese-bourque-lambert/