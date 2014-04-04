Theatre: Body, heart and soul go into Iliad, Odyssey

Homer’s timeless, epic poems The Iliad and The Odyssey, adapted by Peter Smith, will be the featured plays for Geordie Theatre’s 33d season.

Thought to be the oldest in Western literature, these stories, which often refer to Greek myths and legends, will resonate with young people raised on Magic cards, role-playing games and superheroes. Set during the Trojan War, the Iliad has an anti-war theme.

“With 2014 marking the 100th anniversary of the First World War, we think this might be a good time to reflect on war and its consequences, which is what the Iliad does so well,” artistic director Dean Patrick Fleming says.

The Odyssey is a kind of sequel, putting family at the forefront. Micheline Chevrier will direct the Iliad, which runs till April 13, while Fleming will direct The Odyssey, May 9-18.

“It is a great challenge to bring to the stage such a story, and it is a joyous one. Not many stories call upon actors to use their hearts, bodies and souls in such a complete way. What a gift it is to create such memorable characters as Achilles and Aphrodite, and such battles as the ones that were fought on the shores of Troy,” Chevrier says.

The company of actors includes Quicy Armorer, Daniel Brochu, Susan Glover, Karl Graboshas and Pippa Leslie.

At Centaur Theatre. 514-845-9810, geordie.ca